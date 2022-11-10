U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    +0.0179 (+1.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1695
    +0.0334 (+2.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5670
    -0.1530 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,594.54
    +1,704.14 (+10.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Newsweek Recognizes WhiteSands as a Top Addiction Treatment Center in Florida Three Years in a Row

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers
·3 min read

Fort Myers, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Florida -

FORT MYERS, FL — The highly individualized, industry-leading programs of WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab have been recognized once again by Newsweek magazine, which has ranked the program at the top of its “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers” for the third consecutive year. The Florida company’s Fort Myers location is ranked third of 20 Florida treatment centers in the annual ranking, in which WhiteSands facilities have consistently held the top five spots every year.

Newsweek conducts the annual survey to help those seeking addiction recovery for themselves or a loved one. “There are thousands of treatment facilities across the country and finding the right one for yourself or somebody you care about can be difficult,” writes the magazine’s Global Editor-in-Chief, Nancy Cooper.

WhiteSands Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab Fort Myers
WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers

The survey is conducted with the respected global market research and data firm Statista Inc. This year’s list gives the top 330 facilities in 25 states, based on a survey of over 4,000 medical professionals and an analysis of the treatment centers' accreditation status.

WhiteSands operates three inpatient and 14 outpatient locations around Florida. Its overall approach is to uncover and treat the underlying causes of addiction so that a more genuine, lasting recovery can be achieved. This process begins right away, in the first week of treatment. The new patient meets several times with WhiteSands’ medical director, clinical director, psychiatrist and individual therapist, who work as a team to determine the best course of treatment. They work with the patent to establish goals for individual and group therapy and for medical treatment.

WhiteSands’ treatment programs exceed industry standards in several significant ways:

A higher staff-to-patient ratio than others. This is because their programs are truly individualized for each patient, so groups are much smaller than usual.

Full-time skilled and highly credentialed staff dedicated to all stages of treatment/recovery, resulting in better continuity of care and a total focus on patient outcome.

Their unique Life Skills Program, which prepares patients for their return to everyday life after treatment but continues to offer support after they leave our facility.

Even the physical environment at WhiteSands is markedly different from that of other programs. Patients are treated as guests, in the belief that success is much more likely when one is physically comfortable and emotionally at ease. This warm, welcoming atmosphere is created in several simple but important ways:

Patient rooms are large and private and include satellite television and private bathrooms.

Patients may use electronic devices in their rooms in the evening. Rather than being cut off from family and friends, WhiteSands wants its patients to stay connected to their support networks. And if calls or message trigger traumatic reactions, they are in a supportive environment where staff can help them through it so they’re better able to handle such similar situations in the future.

Fitness programs and facilities provide much-needed physical activity. Addiction treatment is physically demanding, and the body needs regular activity to stay strong. Working out is also a great stress reliever. WhiteSands’ facilities have state-of-the-art athletic complexes and boxing gyms, with personal training by professional athletes and coaches. Facilities are located on a large campus with a swimming pool, and patients can have fun on basketball and volleyball courts.

Every aspect of the WhiteSands program is in service to the mission: offer the most comprehensive and individualized treatment program available.

For help or information on treatment of a substance use disorder at a top addiction treatment center in Florida, for an individual or a loved one, visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-860-3748.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So8k-T3YlZ0

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers, contact the company here:

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers
(239) 237-5473
1820 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 237-5473


Recommended Stories

  • Veru Stock Plummets 54% After FDA Advisors Vote Down Cancer-Turned-Covid Drug

    Veru stock collapsed Thursday after the FDA's advisors voted against the company's cancer drug turned Covid treatment.

  • SELLAS Life Sciences' GPS Combo Therapy Shows Overall Survival Of 18 Months In Pretreated Ovarian Cancer Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced confirmatory topline data from the final analysis of results from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS). The trial assessed GPS in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. Median Overall Survival (OS) was 18.4 months compared to 13.8 months in a checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study. Also Read: SELLAS Life Sciences T

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen's CEO search stalls again; A setback for Verve

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of health care happenings. Inhibikase slapped with clinical hold The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered a stop to a Phase 1 trial of a drug made by Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT), which has offices in Lexington.

  • Kodiak Sciences' (KOD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Eye Candidate in Focus

    Kodiak Sciences (KOD) reports a narrower-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2022. The focus is on the lead candidate, KSI-301, developed for treating various retinal vascular diseases.

  • Biogen Names Christopher Viehbacher New CEO

    The veteran pharmaceutical executive takes charge after the failed launch of Biogen’s once-promising Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Gets FDA Nod for Libtayo's Label Expansion

    Regeneron (REGN) obtains FDA approval for the second advanced NSCLC indication, which expands the patient population eligible for a Libtayo-based regimen to include combination treatment with chemotherapy, irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels.

  • One dead, others sickened in listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese

    One person died, a woman lost her pregnancy, and over a dozen others were sickened in a listeria outbreak believed to be linked to deli meat and cheese, public health officials said Wednesday.

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a clinical and corporate update.

  • CDC says ‘do not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter’ unless it’s ‘steaming hot’

    Because of a listeria outbreak, people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or have a weakened immune system are at higher risk.

  • Health Canada Approves Camzyos™ (mavacamten capsules) for the Treatment of Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

    Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada's approval of CAMZYOSTM (mavacamten capsules) for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) of New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II-III in adult patients.i Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a chronic disease where the heart's walls become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. CAMZYOSTM is the first Canadian-approved allosteric and selective cardiac myosin inhibitor that

  • Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family's Health Battles with COVID, RSV, and the Flu: 'We Had It All'

    “I'm sure every single family is dealing with this right now,” the actress and mom of three said on Instagram after sharing her family’s recent health struggles

  • Feds begin audit that could lead to end of sanctions on Denver health company

    Colorado has not begun a similar and needed audit, however, leading to uncertainty on the time frame for sanctions possibly being lifted.

  • What we know about Alan Jackson and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

    Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with the health condition CMT disease. Here's what we know.

  • Missouri legalizes recreational weed. What that means, and when you can buy a joint

    When can you buy legal weed? Who can get a license to sell? What happens to criminal records? Here’s what Amendment 3 means for Missourians.

  • 3 Marylanders infected with Listeria, 1 death reported, CDC says

    Three Marylanders became infected with Listeria associated with an outbreak across six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One death has been reported from Maryland, the CDC said. So far, 16 people are infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria. The other states include California (one), Illinois (two), Massachusetts (two), New Jersey (one) and New York (seven). The CDC said at least 13 people have been hospitalized, and one person got sick during their pregnancy, resulting in the loss of the child.

  • AstraZeneca Drops Plan to Sell Covid-19 Vaccine in U.S.

    AstraZeneca PLC said it had dropped plans to submit its Covid-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for approval, ending a long-running ambition to eventually sell the shot in the U.S. despite initial setbacks. The Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company said Thursday that there would likely be a lack of demand in the U.S., where it said primary vaccination needs had been met. It would continue to focus its efforts on ensuring the availability of the vaccine, called Vaxzevria, elsewhere, including seeking its approval as a booster shot, the company said.

  • Biogen announces new CEO

    Biogen Inc. has finally announced a new CEO, six months after Michel Vounatsos said he would be stepping down.

  • Repeat COVID is riskier than first infection, study finds

    (Reuters) -The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests. "Reinfection with COVID-19 increases the risk of both acute outcomes and long COVID," said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The findings were drawn from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data collected from March 1, 2020 through April 6, 2022 on 443,588 patients with one SARS-CoV-2 infection, 40,947 with two or more infections, and 5.3 million noninfected individuals.

  • The NIH Has Given BioRestorative Therapies A Stamp Of Approval

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga