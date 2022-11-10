Newsweek Recognizes WhiteSands as a Top Addiction Treatment Center in Florida Three Years in a Row

Fort Myers, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Florida -

FORT MYERS, FL — The highly individualized, industry-leading programs of WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab have been recognized once again by Newsweek magazine, which has ranked the program at the top of its “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers” for the third consecutive year. The Florida company’s Fort Myers location is ranked third of 20 Florida treatment centers in the annual ranking, in which WhiteSands facilities have consistently held the top five spots every year.

Newsweek conducts the annual survey to help those seeking addiction recovery for themselves or a loved one. “There are thousands of treatment facilities across the country and finding the right one for yourself or somebody you care about can be difficult,” writes the magazine’s Global Editor-in-Chief, Nancy Cooper.

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers

The survey is conducted with the respected global market research and data firm Statista Inc. This year’s list gives the top 330 facilities in 25 states, based on a survey of over 4,000 medical professionals and an analysis of the treatment centers' accreditation status.

WhiteSands operates three inpatient and 14 outpatient locations around Florida. Its overall approach is to uncover and treat the underlying causes of addiction so that a more genuine, lasting recovery can be achieved. This process begins right away, in the first week of treatment. The new patient meets several times with WhiteSands’ medical director, clinical director, psychiatrist and individual therapist, who work as a team to determine the best course of treatment. They work with the patent to establish goals for individual and group therapy and for medical treatment.

WhiteSands’ treatment programs exceed industry standards in several significant ways:

A higher staff-to-patient ratio than others. This is because their programs are truly individualized for each patient, so groups are much smaller than usual.

Story continues

Full-time skilled and highly credentialed staff dedicated to all stages of treatment/recovery, resulting in better continuity of care and a total focus on patient outcome.

Their unique Life Skills Program, which prepares patients for their return to everyday life after treatment but continues to offer support after they leave our facility.

Even the physical environment at WhiteSands is markedly different from that of other programs. Patients are treated as guests, in the belief that success is much more likely when one is physically comfortable and emotionally at ease. This warm, welcoming atmosphere is created in several simple but important ways:

Patient rooms are large and private and include satellite television and private bathrooms.

Patients may use electronic devices in their rooms in the evening. Rather than being cut off from family and friends, WhiteSands wants its patients to stay connected to their support networks. And if calls or message trigger traumatic reactions, they are in a supportive environment where staff can help them through it so they’re better able to handle such similar situations in the future.

Fitness programs and facilities provide much-needed physical activity. Addiction treatment is physically demanding, and the body needs regular activity to stay strong. Working out is also a great stress reliever. WhiteSands’ facilities have state-of-the-art athletic complexes and boxing gyms, with personal training by professional athletes and coaches. Facilities are located on a large campus with a swimming pool, and patients can have fun on basketball and volleyball courts.

Every aspect of the WhiteSands program is in service to the mission: offer the most comprehensive and individualized treatment program available.

For help or information on treatment of a substance use disorder at a top addiction treatment center in Florida, for an individual or a loved one, visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-860-3748.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So8k-T3YlZ0

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers, contact the company here:



WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Fort Myers

(239) 237-5473

1820 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907

(239) 237-5473



