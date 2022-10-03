U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Newswire's Media Advantage Platform Powers Client Stories Featured in Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Retail Brew in Q3

Newswire
·3 min read

Newswire, the company that provides press release distribution that powers the Media Advantage continues to drive earned media for its clients in major publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Retail Brew.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Advantage Platform (MAP) includes experts that create the right content, curate the right media lists and commercial targets, distribute the right message through comprehensive press release distribution and commercial outreach, pitch the media, monitor and track effectiveness and showcase the communications in a newsroom tailored for each client.

"This is the holy grail of every company we work with — to get their stories covered in major media publications like these," said Charlie Terenzio, Chief Marketing Officer at Newswire. "Instead of passively waiting back to hope press releases drive results, our platform and expert team drive the production and execution of a plan to repurpose a PR for multiple purposes to enable the Media Advantage: brand awareness, online visibility, increased traffic, more marketing inquiries and increased sales."

Through the MAP, executives of small and midsize businesses can compete against larger and better-funded organizations with access to full-fledged marketing and media teams. Newswire clients enjoy a lower cost for each press release while extracting more value from them through targeted outreach, strategic pitching, SaaS tools like the media database and media monitoring, and the proper leveraging of sponsored media add-ons.

Newswire's MAP program has successfully landed clients' press releases in major publications, such as in Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Retail Brew. Founded in 1889, The Wall Street Journal is one of the world's leading daily financial newspapers. The Wall Street Journal is a pillar of American journalism and publishing and has won more than three dozen Pulitzer Prizes for its work. The Wall Street Journal digital network has a global audience of 67.5 million unique readers per month.

Published eight times per year, Forbes is an American business magazine featuring articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. The magazine also reports on related fields including technology, communications, science, politics, and law. Forbes reaches over 150 million people each month online, through live and virtual events, video and print.

Retail Brew highlights all the news and insights retail pros need to know, all in one newsletter. Retail Brew is one of six newsletters under Morning Brew, with over 180,000 retail professional subscribers. This free daily email newsletter compiles the most important business and tech news and transforms them into bite-size snippets readers can digest quickly and easily. As of 2022, Morning Brew has over 4 million subscribers, an increase of one million since the start of the year.

Visit www.newswire.com for information on how to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns by leveraging earned media outreach, SEO traffic and email marketing through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate leads and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:
Charlie Terenzio
Chief Marketing Officer
charlie@newswire.com

