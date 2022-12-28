U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Newsy's Morning Rush Interviews MySize CEO Ronen Luzon

·4 min read

See the interview here: LINK

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, announced today the Company's Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon, was interviewed by Newsy's Morning Rush Co-anchor Alex Livingston on December 27, 2022.

Reducing Returns with AI with MySize CEO Ronen Luzon (PRNewsfoto/My Size, Inc.)
Reducing Returns with AI with MySize CEO Ronen Luzon (PRNewsfoto/My Size, Inc.)

View the segment titled "Reducing Holiday Returns with AI with MySize CEO Ronen Luzon" here: LINK

About Newsy Morning Rush

"Morning Rush" helps viewers navigate the news of the day from the heavy traffic in Washington DC to the breezy backroads of Anytown USA. Context is the watchword of the day – every day. With interviews featuring newsmakers such as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh or former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottleib, "Morning Rush" drives through the halls of power to tell you how the issues of the day will impact the lives of everyone. Newsy is part of The E.W. Scripps Company.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on FacebookLinkedInInstagram, and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for the MySizeID solution for your online store and here for the Naiz Fiz solution.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:
Or Kles, CFO
ir@mysizeid.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974968/MySize.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsys-morning-rush-interviews-mysize-ceo-ronen-luzon-301710570.html

SOURCE My Size, Inc.

