Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,089.75
    +4.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,613.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,972.00
    +41.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,133.30
    -8.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    -0.0820 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    14.46
    +0.97 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2701
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9530
    -0.0630 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,377.57
    -4,739.45 (-6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,997.66
    -99.97 (-0.25%)
     
From Yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates, and results from Super Tuesday

NewtekOne (NEWT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

NewtekOne (NEWT) reported $57.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 149.2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.99 million, representing a surprise of -8.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income: $8.30 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Noninterest income- Servicing income: $4.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.76 million.

  • Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans: $17.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19 million.

  • Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income: $10.66 million compared to the $13.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total noninterest income: $49.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million.

  • Noninterest income- Dividend income: $0.36 million compared to the $0.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Noninterest income- Technology and IT support income: $6.46 million compared to the $6.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for NewtekOne here>>>

Shares of NewtekOne have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement