NewtekOne (NEWT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NewtekOne (NEWT) reported $57.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 149.2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.99 million, representing a surprise of -8.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest income : $8.30 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Noninterest income- Servicing income : $4.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.76 million.

Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans : $17.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19 million.

Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income : $10.66 million compared to the $13.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Total noninterest income : $49.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.31 million.

Noninterest income- Dividend income : $0.36 million compared to the $0.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Noninterest income- Technology and IT support income: $6.46 million compared to the $6.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for NewtekOne here>>>



Shares of NewtekOne have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research