Newton opposes Alliant Energy's proposed rate increases

Jan. 9—In response to Alliant Energy's proposed electric rate increases, the Newton City Council last month unanimously approved a resolution opposing the plan, which will ultimately be decided by the Iowa Utilities Board. Several other cities have signed similar memorandums with Clean Energy Districts of Iowa.

According to city documents, Interstate Power and Light Company doing business as Alliant Energy asked the state utilities board to approve a two-year, phased-in rate increase that the company estimates will increase electric bills of residential customers, small businesses and large general service customers.

Residential customers may see a 13.4 percent increase; small businesses may see a 20 percent increase; and large general service customers may see a 17.4 percent to 20 percent increase. Clean Energy Districts of Iowa, a nonprofit organization, intends to intervene in opposition to these rate increases

Clean Energy Districts of Iowa would be representing the City of Newton and other cities in front of the Iowa Utilities Board. Newton City Administrator Matt Muckler said the memorandum shows the city opposes Alliant Energy's plan, but in the end the decision is up to the utilities board.

Upon an inquiry from would-be-at-large council member Joel Mills on Dec. 18, 2023, the city administrator said the city is not paying a membership or volunteer fee to the nonprofit, but the council is opting in by signing the memorandum of understanding. Thus, the resolution signed by the city would not provide funding.