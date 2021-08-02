U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.15
    +15.89 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,049.56
    +114.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,742.98
    +70.31 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.90
    +15.65 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    -2.01 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1870
    -0.0520 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2430
    -0.3720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,623.52
    -1,691.86 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.91
    +8.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.06
    +51.76 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Newtopia closes first fund of $50M to invest in LatAm startups

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Early-stage venture capital fund Newtopia VC launched Monday with $50 million to invest in tech startups based in Latin America.

The fund will invest between $250,000 and $1 million in startups at the seed stage to help them achieve the milestones needed on the path to raising a Series A.

Newtopia is led by five major players in the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem:

  • Patricio Jutard, co-founder of MURAL;

  • Mariano Mayer, former national secretary for entrepreneurs and SMEs in Argentina and founder of Marea Venture Partners;

  • Sacha Spitz, co-founder and partner of Yavu Ventures and former director at the Universidad de San Andrés incubation program;

  • Jorge Aguado, former national science, technology and innovation secretary in Argentina;

  • Juan Pablo Lafosse, founder and former CEO of Almundo.

The group has already invested in startups in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, including Aleph (B2B SaaS for e-commerce), Apperto (social commerce), Choiz (healthtech), Exactly (DeFi), Elevva (e-commerce brands), Inipay (fintech), Leef (sustainability), Wibson (e-privacy) and Yerbo (wellness).

Mayer told TechCrunch that he sees a great moment happening in Latin America around global venture capital firms -- like Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and SoftBank --making bets in the region, especially targeting later-stage investments. There are home-grown venture capital firms doing well, too, citing Kazek’s $1 billion funds.

Why Latin American venture capital is breaking records this year

“However, we see a gap in investments in seed and road to Series A,” he added. “We aim to help entrepreneurs in those stages. Newtopia started with conversations during the pandemic, and now we see a big momentum for transformation of traditional sectors and the talent to make businesses out of these opportunities.”

Newtopia is offering both investment and a hands-on mentorship model to guide startups through the initial stages so they can grow regionally or globally. The fund has already amassed a community of more than 70 founders to invest, advise and be venture partners to the portfolio companies.

The Newtopia 10-Week Program works with companies to find product-market fit, achieve initial goals and set a foundation for further growth. The firm opened the call for applicants and will select 10 startups to receive a spot in the program and $100,000 each.

By taking a lead in early-stage investing, it will feed the rest of the venture capital firms that are doing later-stage investing, Mayer said.

He sees investments growing in Latin America every year, estimating there was a record $4 billion spread across the region, turning some companies into unicorns, including Jutard’s Mural, which raised $50 million in July. That has more than validated that there will be more money in coming years, Mayer added.

Jutard said the fund’s founders were all investing or mentoring companies on their own, but the new funding will enable them to structure that assistance to help hundreds of startups rather than a handful.

“Early-stage companies go through an emotional rollercoaster where they feel alone, encounter times when it is hard to sell their product or recruit, so we are focused on building a community of support,” Jutard added.

Why is Andreessen Horowitz (and everyone else) investing in Latin America now?

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Easy Ways to Spice Up a Bland Rental Bathroom

    Don’t settle for the fixtures your landlord picked out

  • Everyone Is At Home Watching These 10 Shows & Movies On Netflix Right Now

    As the world slowly but surely begins to open up amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's likely that you're not quite ready to return to normal (whatever that looks like now) just yet. After all, we've been inside for more than a year at this point; socializing in the outside world is going to take some getting used to.While you make the transition, why not turn to your old friend Netflix? The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — includ

  • Fauci Says Return to Lockdowns of 2020 ‘Unlikely’

    Aug.02 -- America’s top infectious disease doctor says covid vaccines are working extremely well and that a return to the lockdowns of 2020 are unlikely. Anthony Fauci’s comments come after a week marked by uncertainty and allegations of missteps by the Biden administration over the rapidly accelerating delta variant outbreak. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli discusses the pandemic on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price slid nearly 8% on July 30 after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its second-quarter numbers. Its revenue growth fell short of analysts' expectations, and it provided lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the third quarter. Amazon's decline weighed down other e-commerce and cloud stocks, since it's considered a bellwether of both markets.

  • Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) Strong Growth may be Volatile For the Stock in the Short Term

    Roku had a total of 53.6 million active accounts at the end of Q1 2021, and is targeting double-digit growth with their operating system and hardware. Roku might benefit from the confusion of streaming platforms and the users that want to switch to an ad-based streaming model while the streaming wars stabilize and each platform develops content for a specific consumer.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Wayfair Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

    Wayfair (NYSE: W) investors are in for some intense stock price swings over the next week or so. Investors are expecting Wayfair's first sales decline since the start of the pandemic as the company begins to go up against the strongest growth period from the early phases of the global outbreak. The bigger questions surround the engagement level of the millions of new customers Wayfair added in the past year after COVID-19 sparked soaring demand for home furnishings.

  • 3 Bright Spots in Pinterest's Earnings Report

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) got slammed Friday as the social media company posted a surprise decline in U.S. monthly active users. On a sequential basis, they were down from 98 million at the end of the first quarter. The company also warned that the decline had continued into July, saying that as of July 27, U.S. MAUs had fallen 7% and global MAUs were up just 5%, compared to 9% growth in 2021's second quarter.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

    You won't find many of the best cannabis stocks listed on Robinhood's 100 most popular stocks list. Neither will you find many of these stocks becoming memes that are championed by online communities.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

  • This Stock Is Smoking After Q2 Earnings

    Each year, fewer people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes, but that hasn't stopped tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) from continuing to bring in profits. The company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings on July 29 and showed investors that its business remains hot. Altria has signaled that it's striving for a "smoke-free future," where consumers use reduced-risk products such as sister company Philip Morris International's IQOS product, oral nicotine pouches, and electronic cigarettes.

  • Square’s acquisition of Afterpay ‘makes a lot of sense’: analyst

    BTIG managing director and financials analyst&nbsp;Mark Palmer discusses Square’s acquisition of Australia-based fintech company Afterpay, including why the deal makes sense for the companies and his outlook for the finch space.

  • This Streaming Stock Could Bring Big Returns

    With enough patience, fuboTV's rapid growth and sports-betting plans should offer investors a large payout.

  • XPO Logistics Completed the GXO Spin. Here’s What Happens Now.

    The new XPO Logistics is focused on less-than-truckload shipping and truck brokerage. GXO manages warehouses and logistics operations.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks on Robinhood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood. On July 29, California-based financial services platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in one of the most anticipated initial offerings of the […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]