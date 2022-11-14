U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.63
    -17.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,752.04
    +4.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,197.17
    -126.16 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.03
    -11.71 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    -1.31 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0310
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8610
    +0.0480 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1735
    -0.0105 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6010
    +1.8460 (+1.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,575.10
    -71.62 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.11
    +15.82 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.93
    +74.89 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Newtopia and Eastern Health Improve Outcomes for Individuals Living with Type 2 Diabetes

·7 min read

Abstract presented by Eastern Health at the 2022 Diabetes Canada and Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (CSEM) Professional Conference in Calgary.  

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced the presentation of the evaluation of outcomes at Canada's most highly anticipated diabetes-related conference.  The results are from a joint, value-based innovation trial with Eastern Health being tested with the goal to reduce the significant diabetes burden in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newtopia Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Newtopia Inc.)
Newtopia Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Newtopia Inc.)

The trial itself evolved out of Eastern Health's recognition of the need to improve health outcomes for approximately 30% of the population - nearly 175,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents - who live with, or are at risk of, developing diabetes.  Using Newtopia's personalized lifestyle and habit change platform, participants in the trial in Newfoundland and Labrador received 1:1 dedicated health coaching delivered virtually.

Weight loss trends among participants showed a decrease from baseline of 3.5% of body weight at 6 months and 6.4% at 10 months.  What's more, among participants with two or more A1c test results, A1c declined by an average of 0.5, and 1.1 for those with an initial A1c of 9.0 or above.  While the trial results are impressive, the engagement levels of 81% among participants, whose average age is 60-years-old, further highlights the successful outcomes that flow from Newtopia's humans-helping-humans approach amplified by technology. 

"These results are especially encouraging given the number of people in Newfoundland and Labrador who have diabetes," said Judy O'Keefe, Vice President of Clinical Services, Eastern Health.  "Eastern Health is always interested in innovative products and solutions that have the potential of improving the health of our patients, clients and residents. This trial has shown the success we can have when patients are directly involved in their own care and from the comfort of their own home. It is also an example of the success of providing primary health care that is preventative and patient-centered."

"As a Canadian-founded health tech leader, we value our collaboration with Eastern Health and are delighted to see Canadians benefiting from our habit change innovation to prevent, reverse and slow chronic disease," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "In addition to the compelling engagement and clinical outcomes, we are pleased to see Eastern Health lead innovation in both slowing and reversing type-2 diabetes and value-based contracting.  We look forward to continuing our relationship with Eastern Health, thereby delivering better diabetes health outcomes to even more of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and in time across Canada." 

These pilot results are also consistent with Newtopia's recent receipt of the highest Full-Plus recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for delivering a proven, highly effective alternative diabetes prevention program.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.comLinkedIn or Twitter.

About Eastern Health  

Eastern Health is the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador employing approximately 13,000 dedicated employees, over 700 medical staff, and is supported by hundreds of volunteers, including members of numerous auxiliaries and fundraising foundations. With an annual budget of approximately $1.7 billion, the authority offers the full continuum of health and community services including public health, long-term care, community services, hospital care and unique provincial programs and services. Serving a population of over 300,000, Eastern Health's geographic boundaries extend west from St. John's to Port Blandford including all communities on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters- in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newtopia-and-eastern-health-improve-outcomes-for-individuals-living-with-type-2-diabetes-301675898.html

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c9140.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Stock Leaps, Eli Lilly Gains As Roche Alzheimer's Drug Trial Falls Short

    "While the (trial) results are not what we hoped, we are proud to have delivered a high quality, clear and comprehensive Alzheimer's dataset to the field," Roche said.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails In Phase 3; Here's The Fallout For Biogen, Lilly, Prothena And Others

    Roche said its experimental Alzheimer's treatment failed in two final-phase studies, leading Biogen stock to surge while others crumbled.

  • Roche Sinks as Alzheimer’s Drug Disappoints. Biogen Is Gaining.

    The Swiss pharma company said the drug failed to slow patients' clinical decline, in contrast to positive results from Biogen earlier this year.

  • Pot Smoking Baby Boomers Are On The Rise, Why Are Scientists So Happy For Them? Hint: Benefits For The Aging Brain

    As cannabis users get older and/or as weed consumption among seniors becomes more common (it has quadrupled in the past seven years!) a group of scientists honed in on this large demographic of pot-smoking baby boomers..and guess what? Their results suggest that the use of whole-plant cannabis does not have a negative impact on cognition. In fact, the opposite is true. The study, done at the University of Colorado Boulder, examined the effects of cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 with no hist

  • Roche's Alzheimer's drug fails to meet goal in long awaited trial

    (Reuters) -Roche's Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials, leaving rivals Biogen and Eisai as leaders in a high-stakes race to launch a treatment for the memory-robbing disease. Roche said in a statement on Monday that twin studies known as Graduate 1 and 2 had not reached their main goal of showing that the drug gantenerumab could preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Within each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to receive either the injectable antibody drug gantenerumab or a placebo.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech giants Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are among them. Eylea could lose patent protection as early as next year. Why is Regeneron beating the market this year despite these issues?

  • Narcan Owner Opiant to Be Acquired by Indivior for $145 Million

    The combination of addiction-drug makers could tap into billions of dollars in settlement and federal funds aimed at expanding access to treatment.

  • Taking This Common Medication Long-Term Could Lead to Alzheimer's, Studies Say

    When it comes to devastating diseases like Alzheimer's, identifying the risk factors is crucial. Some things, like your age, obviously can't be changed—the Alzheimer's Association reports that most people with Alzheimer's are 65 and older—but other factors are within our control. Practicing good oral hygiene, for example, can go a long way toward protecting your brain health.Studies have also discovered an unsettling connection between an increased risk of dementia and certain medications. Read

  • Roche says Phase 3 studies for Alzheimer’s drug failed to meet primary endpoints

    The company said it would keep working on novel diagnostics and treatments for Alzheimer's and said it would present at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference.

  • Demand for chief medical officer roles skyrocketed during pandemic

    Chief Medical Officers have largely been relegated to executive roles in health care companies, but the pandemic has given corporate America a reason to hire more.

  • STIs most feared topic on a date - and 63% won't even broach the subject with friends

    People find it more uncomfortable than talking about sex, ex-lovers, money, and annoying family members. Here's how to change that.

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • Indonesia official: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world's leading economies, which begins Tuesday.

  • Emergency procedures activated in 'exceptionally busy' night at St. Michael Medical Center ER

    The fire chiefs activated mass casualty procedures, which allowed two crews to care for all non-urgent EMS patients and got others back into service.

  • COVID Depression Is Real. Here's What You Need to Know.

    The World Health Organization noted this year that anxiety and depression increased by 25% across the globe in just the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. And researchers have continued to find more evidence that the coronavirus wreaked havoc on our mental health. In a 2021 study, more than half of American adults reported symptoms of major depressive disorder after a coronavirus infection. The risk of developing these symptoms — as well as other mental health disorders — remains high up to a

  • Great-Grandma Who Protested at Supreme Court Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment at D.C. Jail

    Rolande Baker, a 71-year-old great-grandmother from Arizona, was one of three women who were arrested for protesting for abortion rights inside the Supreme Court on Nov. 2 during a hearing for an unrelated case that was open to the public. Baker and the two other women, Nikki Enfield and Emily Paterson, are now speaking out about the inhumane treatment they say they faced during their 30-hour stay at a D.C. jail, where they claim their cells were littered with blood and feces, temperatures linge

  • Eating These 'Psychobiotic' Foods Can Lower Stress and Improve Sleep, New Study Suggests

    You might be aware of the fact that there are foods that can ruin your sleep. There are also foods that you should avoid when you're stressed. On the other hand, a new study has found that eating a "psychobiotic diet" may not only lower stress but may also help you get a better night's sleep.The October 2022 study that was published in Molecular Psychiatry involved 45 adults between the ages of 18 and 59 years old who normally consumed a diet that was low in fiber. While all participants met wit

  • What to expect from COVID this winter

    New variants, a "tripledemic," and more

  • California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients

    California's early flu season has begun to putting pressure on local emergency departments forcing hospital to use overflow tents outside emergency rooms.

  • Mark Potter Heals With Sunrise Photography After Wife's Death

    Mark Potter, a former NBC News correspondent, has spent the last four years taking pictures of sunrises when he learned his wife was diagnosed with cancer.