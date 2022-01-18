U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Newtopia Expands Relationship with Fortune-50 Health Services Client

6 min read
In this article:
Building on 2021 success, Newtopia's expanded rollout will propel growth as it will be larger and launch six-months earlier in 2022 than the prior year

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, today announced that it is launching an expanded rollout with an existing Fortune-50 Health Services client in Q1.

"We are thrilled that our Fortune-50 Health Services client has encouraged Newtopia to capitalize on the 2021 momentum by introducing a larger rollout to their employee population earlier in the year so that we can address the significant mental and physical health risks within their population as soon as possible," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "As a result, we expect a boost in welcome kit revenue in Q1 of this year followed by increases in our recurring subscription fee base throughout the year, providing solid organic growth for the business. This expansion opportunity not only recognizes our mutual enthusiasm for the industry-leading levels of engagement achieved during 2021, but also the increased size and earlier timing of the expanded rollout will help propel Newtopia's growth."

Mr. Ruby continued, "The two key questions on the minds of our clients to evaluate success and determine expansion are: (1) do employees like and engage in the experience; and (2) are there outcomes to demonstrate that it works? I'm delighted that we've been able to clearly demonstrate success on both fronts. Our client is clearly seeing the kind of outcomes that are making them want to expand, and we will be providing 12-month data points in the coming months. Regarding engagement, we're very grateful for feedback from our client's participants, like Felicia, who shared that, 'Newtopia has changed my life with simple and easy small changes with big results.' That enthusiasm translated into high levels of monthly engagement averaging 81% over six months, with 88% of participants indicating they would highly recommend Newtopia to colleagues.

"As to demonstrable clinical outcomes, program results to-date with this client are replicating the outcomes from Newtopia's peer reviewed randomized control trial funded by Aetna and further confirm the industry leading risk reduction and cost savings efficacy of Newtopia's habit change outcomes. Since we focus on whole-person health, it's rewarding to see outcome data that displays significant improvement in both the physical and mental health of participants. We could not be prouder to deepen our partnership with one of America's largest leading health innovators on the front lines of the pandemic, thereby helping healthcare heroes help themselves," concluded Mr. Ruby.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for risk-bearing entities like large, self-insured employers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, slow and reverse the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type-2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science. Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF).

To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters- in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newtopia-expands-relationship-with-fortune-50-health-services-client-301462138.html

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

