Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 /Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") is pleased to provide today the drilling and assay results from the third quarter of 2021. This document contains forward-looking statements.

Summary

Nexa's Mineral Exploration program for 2021 comprises a total of 111,000 meters of exploratory drilling, of which 36,293 meters were executed in the third quarter of 2021 through 21 operating drill rigs, totaling 80,697 meters of exploratory drilling in 9M21. The program in Peru accounts for 69,000 meters, in Brazil for 30,000 meters and in Namibia for 12,000 meters.

In Peru, 24,246 meters were drilled in 3Q21 with 9 rigs, totaling 58,244 meters in 9M21. At the Pasco Complex, the exploration continued to focus on the Sara Sur target in El Porvenir with thick and high grade new intersections. At Cerro Lindo, drilling in 3Q21 has remained focused at the Pucasalla target, aiming to expand the new VMS discovery at the site and near mine underground ore body expansion at orebody 9 and 5B.

In Brazil, 7,339 meters of exploratory drilling were executed with 8 rigs in 3Q21, totaling 14,894 meters in 9M21. At Aripuanã, exploratory drilling has been focused on northwest extension at Babaçu and new drilling continues to confirm a high-grade mineralization area.

In Namibia, 4,708 meters were drilled in 3Q21 with 4 rigs, totaling 7,559 meters in 9M21. Exploratory drilling was focused on exploratory targets at the Otavi and Namibia North projects.

3Q21 Mineral Exploration Highlights

At Cerro Lindo, drilling results confirmed continuity of orebody 9 with thick intersections such as 11.9 meters with 3.14% ZnEq and 9.5 meters with 3.69% ZnEq. In orebody 5B continuity revealed thick intersections such as 12.8 meters with 6.85% ZnEq and 9.7 meters with 3.12% ZnEq.

The new discovery of VMS mineralization at the Pucasalla target located 4.5 kilometers northwest of the Cerro Lindo mine is confirming lateral extension of mineralization with intersections such as 18.2 meters with 5.68% ZnEq and 8.8 meters with 5.49% ZnEq.

In El Porvenir, drilling activities continue to confirm lateral extensions of the Sara orebody. At Sara Sur, thick intersections such as 11.3 meters with 6.29% ZnEq were confirmed as a result of drilling. At Integración orebody, intersections such as 19.4 meters with 4.12% ZnEq confirmed mineralization below 3,300 level.

At Hilarión Sur, drilling confirmed the southeast continuity of the Hilarión deposit towards the edge of the Hilarión stock with thick intersections such as 12.9 meters with 4.12% ZnEq, 8.0 meters with 5.13% ZnEq, 9.6 meters with 4.93% ZnEq and 32.7 meters with 5.03% ZnEq.

At Vazante Extremo Norte, drilling is confirming continuity of the main orebody at depth.

In Morro Agudo, drilling continued at Bonsucesso to confirm deep continuity of mineralization in the central area of the deposit with a thick intersection of 25.3 meters with 11.57% ZnEq.

At Aripuanã, exploratory drilling continued at the deep northwest extension of Babaçu, confirming thick massive sulfide intersections in two holes with broad mineralized zones.

"During 3Q21, all our brownfield exploration programs have continued to progress with positive results," commented Jones Belther, Senior Vice-President Mineral Exploration & Technology. "We continue extending the Cerro Lindo ore bodies to the southeast with thick and high grade intersections in orebodies 9 and 5B opening up promising mineralized body extensions and discovering new mineralized zones like Pucasalla. As previously mentioned, Pucasalla is the first relevant discovery north of Topará Creek and it opens up new ground for resource definition and possible reserve increase and life of mine extension for Cerro Lindo.

At the Pasco complex, the Sara orebody continues to be extended to the south, with thick and high grade drill intersection in Sara Sur, and in San Gerardo open pit, we have continued to obtain new positive drill intersections. At Morro Agudo/Bonsucesso, the parallel trend continues revealing positive results along strike and at depth.

At Aripuanã, the Babaçu NW confirmed thick intersections with good grades. In Hilarión, new drilling results are confirming thick and continuous bodies in the southern extension of the Hilarión deposit.

These results support our exploration program objective, which aims to extend the mine life of our operations while also increasing the resources of our project portfolio."

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2020 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.

