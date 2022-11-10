U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    +9.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,597.00
    +70.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,871.50
    +40.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.61
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.93 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1760
    -0.2340 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.61
    -1,449.48 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.56
    -33.14 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.82
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Nexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial

Nexans
·3 min read
Nexans
Nexans

Nexans signs agreement to acquire Reka Cables from Reka Industrial

Paris, France, November 10, 2022 Nexans SA (Euronext Paris: NEX) announced today that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Reka Industrial Plc (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: REKA) to acquire Reka Cables (the “Transaction”). This acquisition will strengthen Nexans’ position in the Nordics notably in electricity Distribution and Usages.

Founded in 1961, Reka Cables is active in the manufacturing of low and medium voltages cables for the Usages and Distribution applications. With a turnover expected to exceed 160 million euros in 2022 and 270 people, the company is one of the leaders of the Finnish market operating in four countries and benefits from a premium reputation in the Nordics. It became in November 2021 one of the first cable manufacturers to become Carbon Neutral on scope 1 and scope 2.

Nexans will acquire Reka Cables for an equity price of 53 million euros, including a financial net debt of 6.5 million euros as of end of September 2022. Completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take place in the first half of 2023.

Christopher Guérin, Nexans CEO said: “With a deep commitment to energy transition and carbon neutrality, Reka Cables is fully aligned with the Group’s strategic ambition to become a Pure Electrification Player committed to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030. This premium Finnish operation will further contribute to Nexans ability to serve our Nordic customers with high quality and safe cables in the region. I am convinced that this operations will benefit the teams of both Reka Cables and Nexans, with synergies and development opportunities ahead of them.

Jukka Poutanen, Reka Cables’ CEO, emphasized: “The Reka Cables team has consistently delivered high quality cables. As a global player in electrification and an active promoter of the energy transition, Nexans is a great fit for Reka Cables

Nexans expects to fund the acquisition with a mix of available cash and debt.

About Reka Industrial

Reka Industrial is a Finnish investment company. As an industrial family company, Reka Industrial is committed to develop the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Currently, the company has two industrial ownerships: Reka Cables and Reka Rubber. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Nexans Contacts:

Investor relations
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Communication
Emmanuel Guinot
Tel.: +33 (0) 6 75 02 20 73
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

Reka Industrial Contact:

Communication
Jukka Poutanen, CEO
Tel.: +358 40 833 9007

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Midterm elections: 3 things to watch as control of Congress hangs in the balance

    As midterm election results from key states continue to roll in and Republican hopes of a red wave fizzle, it's looking like there will be more gridlock on Capitol Hill.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Rac

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • JPMorgan Team Says Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX.com, a period of upheaval that could push Bitcoin down to $13,000, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to Conce

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.