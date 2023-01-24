Nexans and Trimet improve the eco-balance of power cables

Nexans

Aluminum producer Trimet and Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, have laid the groundwork for improving the eco-balance of power cables

In a joint breakthrough development project, the two companies have developed a material with recycled aluminum content for the production of aluminum rod used in electrical cables.

Paris, January 24, 2023 – Trimet and Nexans have developed a new product able to meet the high technical requirements on the mechanical properties and conductivity of the alloy while reducing the product’s carbon footprint. Until now, power cables have been manufactured exclusively on the basis of primary aluminum.

Melting and recycling of aluminum scrap requires only a fraction of the energy needed to produce primary aluminum. However, recycled aluminum contains impurities that adversely affect the material’s specific properties. The collaborative project between Nexans and Trimet aimed to coordinate optimized raw material supply and innovative material development. For example, Nexans has refined the sorting of aluminum scrap at its production sites in Europe through RecyCâbles, a Nexans-Suez joint venture, while gearing its collection to recycling for electrical cables. Trimet has closed the material cycle with its recycling concept and used the scrap obtained to develop a high-quality alloy that meets the full range of quality requirements for mechanical and electrical performance.

“Our project shows that recycling offers enormous potential to reduce CO 2 emissions. I am proud that Nexans can now offer its customers a product that combines superior quality while ensuring a higher level of circular economy. Nexans thus pursues its strategy to constantly look for new sources of value for its customers. ” says Vincent Dessale, Chief Operating Officer of Nexans.

“Recycling is an important component of sustainable aluminum production for us. The development of high-quality alloys with the smallest possible carbon footprint makes a significant contribution to this,” says Philipp Schlüter, CEO of Trimet Aluminum SE and President of Trimet France SAS.

Nexans plans to maximize the use of aluminum rod with recycled aluminum content in 2023. This enables the global company to meet its customers’ growing demand for products with a favorable eco-balance. For its part, Trimet is expanding its range of recycled products in the aluminum wire sector. In so doing, the materials specialist is building on its commitment to decarbonize production while making a further contribution to the energy transition.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

About Trimet

As an innovative, medium-sized, family-owned company, Trimet develops, produces, recycles, casts, and sells modern light-metal products made of aluminum. With its 8 locations across Germany and France, Trimet is the largest Aluminum producer in the European Union. Together with our customers, more than 2,400 employees ensure that cars are more economical, airplanes are lighter, wind turbines and power plants are more efficient, buildings are more modern and packaging is more ecological. Trimet is well aware of its responsibility towards society and the environment. The company plays its part in creating an economy that is fit for the future. Its production processes and business activities follow the principle of sustainability as laid down by the United Nations in its 17 sustainable development goals. For example, the two French TRIMET production sites have been certified according to the Performance Standard of the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) in April 2022. This means that the aluminum smelter in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the foundry in Castelsarrasin meet the globally applicable requirements for sustainable aluminum production.

