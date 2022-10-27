Nexans welcomes Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Nexans

Paris, October 27, 2022 - Nexans is pleased to announce the arrival of Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible also for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Maria has more than 20 years of experience in leading international teams around the world and in a wide range of positions, including Operations, New Product Development, Transformation and Human Resources.

In this role, Maria will actively contribute to Nexans’ transformation and future growth in electrification. Based at the company’s headquarters in Paris, Maria is Spanish and reports to Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Guérin.

Graduated from Universidad Politécnica de Valenica, Spain and Supélec in France, Maria brings with her a strong skill-set and a great reputation for relationship building, performance, and team leadership. She joins the Group with 21 years of experience at Schlumberger where she managed international teams in senior HR, functional, and line roles around the world. She worked in eight different countries accross Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and North America, in a wide range of positions including New Product Development, Marketing, Line Management, Transformation, and most recently served as the Director of Human Resources – Production Systems.

Christopher Guerin, CEO of Nexans, comments: "I am very pleased to welcome Maria. Her track record and international profile match our ambition to be a pure player in electrification worldwide. Her rich experience in business transformation and talent development will help accelerate Nexans' transformation. I am also convinced that Maria will help integrate Corporate Social Responsibility more broadly into our strategic ambitions, which is at the heart of our priorities.”

Maria Lorente Fraguas, the newly appointed Nexans Group Senior Corporate Vice President & Chief Human Resources Director, says: “ The people-centric culture, the passion for innovation and the ambition for growth, anchored in value creation across the three axis of Economics, Environment and Engagement, are what attracted me to Nexans. I am thrilled to join the team and contribute to the next chapter of the company’s strategy, keeping our customers and employees at the center of everything we do.“

About NEXANS

For more than a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in electrifying the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With 25,000 staff in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards the new world of electrification — a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services in five main areas of activity: Energy Production & Transmission, Distribution, Uses, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first player in its industry to create a Corporate Foundation to support actions that promote access to energy for disadvantaged populations worldwide. The Group is committed to helping achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, compartment A.

For more information, visit www.nexans.com

