NexBank Capital, Inc. Closes $100 Million Private Offering of Series A Preferred Stock

·1 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services company and holding company of NexBank, announced that on September 1, 2021 it closed a $100 million private placement of 100,000 shares of its 6.0% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, to institutional investors.

NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.)
NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.)

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to NexBank Capital, Inc. in the offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company. NexBank Capital, Inc. also received an 'A-' company rating and a 'BBB+' rating on its most recent issuance of subordinated notes from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

www.NexBank.com

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexbank-capital-inc-closes-100-million-private-offering-of-series-a-preferred-stock-301370628.html

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.

