NexBank Capital, Inc. Completes $200 Million Preferred Stock Placement

·1 min read

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company and holding company of NexBank, today announced the recent completion of a $200 million private placement of preferred stock to institutional investors. The $200 million private placement comprised of $78 million of 78,000 shares of Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B that closed on April 14, 2022, and $122 million of 122,000 shares of 6.0% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A from a previous offering.

NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.)
NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.)

NexBank Capital, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering as growth capital and for other general corporate purposes. The Company's preferred stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to NexBank Capital, Inc. in the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

www.NexBank.com

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

