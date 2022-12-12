U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

NexBank Promotes Brian Ralston to EVP, Chief Mortgage Banking Officer

·1 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank, the largest privately held bank based in Texas and a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., announced that Brian Ralston has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Mortgage Banking Officer. Ralston previously served as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Banking since 2013. In his new role, Ralston will lead the strategic direction of the Mortgage Banking division and continue to be responsible for all origination and servicing operations of the wholesale, non-delegated and delegated correspondent channels, and warehouse lending.

NexBank (PRNewsfoto/NexBank)
NexBank (PRNewsfoto/NexBank)

Ralston is also the President of NexBank Title, Inc., and helped to establish the company's title services business that serves the commercial and consumer real estate industries in the state of Texas.

Ralston has nearly 20 years of experience in mortgage banking. He is actively involved in the industry and has served as a speaker and panelist at conferences covering wholesale, correspondent, and warehouse lending.

About NexBank 

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas with assets of $13.9 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. NexBank provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank is a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company.

www.NexBank.com

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

