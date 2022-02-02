U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Nexcess Announces Integration with HubSpot to Accelerate Online Growth for Small Businesses

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the fully managed, high-performance, cloud platform built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores, today announced a new integration with HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The integration pairs Nexcess' high quality cloud hosting, premium software plugins, and site management tools with HubSpot's software platform designed to help companies market and sell more effectively. Nexcess will include the HubSpot plugin across all plans and allow customers to get started for free.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexcess LLC)

We're building solutions and partnerships that allow our customers to worry less, dream big, and do more online.

"Increasingly, businesses are being driven to start or grow their business online. And these entrepreneurs are being challenged to up their game with technology and the complex work of digital marketing. It can be daunting," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "At Nexcess, we're working to make it easier. We're building solutions and partnerships that allow our customers to worry less, dream big, and do more online."

Nexcess brings together high quality hosting with plugins and tools that work together to make it easier to build and manage a site or store. The Fully Managed Hosting experience provides infrastructure management that keeps hosting secure and up to date and comes with built-in monitoring that alerts customers when there is a problem with performance. Customers can count on faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and help when they need it.

HubSpot is an all-in-one CRM platform that includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that help companies grow better. For small businesses looking to build inbound marketing, they have tools to help with SEO, social media, landing pages, marketing automation, blogging, and web analytics. HubSpot has gained popularity because it's extremely quick to learn, with a simple, easy-to-navigate layout that is user friendly, even to those who aren't tech-savvy. There are a ton of built-in templates and tools that can help users get started growing a business even if you're an absolute beginner.

"Our singular focus is on helping SMB customers who want to make money online," says Trout. "We know that if a website or online store fuels the revenue generation of a business, we need to be a partner in our customer's businesses, not just a service. It's why we're constantly evolving our solutions and why we're adding access to a powerful software platform that is designed to help them market and sell more effectively," says Trout. "This partnership between Nexcess and HubSpot furthers our commitment to powering the online potential of our SMB customers."

The HubSpot integration is the latest in a long line of newly added features to Nexcess plans developed to help customers accelerate their business online:

  • Plugin Performance Monitor — A built-in feature that captures and compares site performance before and after changes have been made. This feature provides actionable and prescriptive insights to improve site performance.

  • Sales Performance Monitor — Another exclusive feature, Sales Performance Monitor provides critical insights into online store revenue and sales trends, and its intelligence engine alerts store owners if sales slow down.

  • WooCommerce Automated Testing — Another Nexcess-exclusive feature, WooCommerce Automated Testing empowers online store owners to fix any discovered issues and keep their stores defect-free to maximize performance and sales.

Together with Nexcess' suite of exclusive tools, the HubSpot integration is posed to enable online site and store owners to attract visitors and convert them to customers. In addition to HubSpot, this solution comes bundled with 24/7 security monitoring, instant autoscaling, an integrated CDN, premium image compression, and expert, award-winning support —all powered by fully managed hosting from Nexcess.

For more information about Nexcess, visit nexcess.net.

About Nexcess
Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years by providing a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we own and manage 10 global data centers, and collectively serve over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP.

Media Contact
Terry Trout
SVP of Marketing
ttrout@liquidweb.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexcess-announces-integration-with-hubspot-to-accelerate-online-growth-for-small-businesses-301473176.html

SOURCE Nexcess LLC

