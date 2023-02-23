U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    +18.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,163.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,205.50
    +108.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.50
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +0.38 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7500
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,533.58
    +368.65 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.58
    +8.95 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

NEXCOM & Connect 5G Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Fixed Wireless Networks With Opus Magma

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, and Connect 5G, a boutique telecom services firm accelerating mobile network deployments, partnered up to enable a solution built on NEXCOM's Arm-based white boxes – DTA 1376 & NSA 6310, and Opus Magma multi-architecture containerized Access Gateway (AGW) stack, ready to be deployed and act as EPC in localized mobile networks. Fine-tuned and validated by Connect 5G, these boxes offer regional operators who aim to cover less populated communities in rural areas, a much more affordable and approachable edge solution for mobile networks. Endorsing the cause of the Magma project, NEXCOM joined the force with Connect 5G, along with other key members of Magma Core Foundation, seeking to overcome the barriers of building expensive wireless network infrastructure, by replacing EPC with open-sourced management software on Arm-based white boxes.

NEXCOM and Connect 5G partnered up to enable a solution built on Arm-based white boxes – DTA 1376 &amp; NSA 6310, and Opus Magma multi-architecture containerized Access Gateway (AGW) stack, ready to be deployed and act as EPC in localized mobile networks. These boxes offer regional operators who aim to cover less populated communities in rural areas, a much more affordable and approachable edge solution for mobile networks.
NEXCOM and Connect 5G partnered up to enable a solution built on Arm-based white boxes – DTA 1376 & NSA 6310, and Opus Magma multi-architecture containerized Access Gateway (AGW) stack, ready to be deployed and act as EPC in localized mobile networks. These boxes offer regional operators who aim to cover less populated communities in rural areas, a much more affordable and approachable edge solution for mobile networks.

The co-op started early last year while NEXCOM was on the lookout for a good software partner among Arm's ecosystem to turn these Arm SystemReady appliances further into ready-to-deploy solutions in 5G IT landscape. Connect 5G was seeking more reliable platform partners to expand its solution portfolio too. The professionals from Connect 5G team integrate NEXCOM's Arm-based off-the-shelf uCPEs with the latest Opus Magma AGW v1.8 stack, connect to the cloud-based orchestrator, test LTE and 5G SA, and put them under field trial to prove that the solution can cope with the task as EPC. With Opus Magma AGW enabled, DTA 1376 & NSA 6310 allow CommSPs and WISPs to create a private LTE/5G network or extend wireless coverage in a local network with fewer efforts and expenditures.

"We are happy that our Arm-based product portfolio meets the requirements of service providers of all scales." Says Alexander Su, General Manager of NEXCOM USA. "With this joint Arm-based solution, smaller WISPs can easily win new projects for building lower-cost community networks. Furthermore, we gain one more trustworthy partner - Connect 5G, and we are looking forward to more cooperation opportunities in the future."

"This certification by Connect 5G ensures that these devices meet the highest standards for performance, reliability, and interoperability.", says Patrik Melander the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Connect 5G, "By leveraging the strengths of Opus Magma built on the ARM architecture, regional operators can provide high-quality, affordable Fixed Wireless services to their communities. Our partnership with NEXCOM brings forward a selection of affordable and high performing edge devices to address the needs of the WISP community and private LTE and 5G organizations"

Connect 5G is leading the adoption and porting of Magma project to ARM architecture under its solution named Opus Magma. Magma Core and edge computing are important for rural America as they have the potential to provide solution for the challenges faced by rural communities in accessing reliable and affordable mobile services. In many rural areas, there is limited infrastructure for traditional mobile networks, making it difficult and costly to provide high-quality coverage. With edge computing and distributed EPC, network functions are performed closer to the end-user, reducing the dependence on central infrastructure and improving network performance.

"The combination of Opus Magma (Magma Core EPC) and NEXCOM's ARM architecture offers several advantages, including increased performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.", says Jordan Vrtanoski Chief Architect of Connect 5G. "With the ability to run multiple network functions in containers on the edge of the network, Magma Core on ARM architecture offers greater flexibility and improved network functionality. Moreover, this advanced edge computing enables the rapid deployment of 5G networks, which bring high-speed connectivity and low latency to rural communities"

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexcom--connect-5g-join-forces-to-accelerate-deployment-of-fixed-wireless-networks-with-opus-magma-301753875.html

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 Millio

  • Microsoft is bringing ChatGPT-powered Bing to your smartphone, challenging Google

    Microsoft has released a mobile version of its Bing app and Edge Browser to combat Google's offerings.

  • Apple has no-prick glucose monitor in the works

    Apple has reportedly been developing a no-prick glucose monitor, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg that cites people familiar with the matter.

  • Colossal Artificial Intelligence Search Costs Pose Headwinds For Google's Bard And Microsoft's ChatGPT Ambitions

    The wildly popular chatbot from OpenAI, which can draft prose and answer search queries, has "eye-watering" computing costs of a couple or more cents per conversation, the startup's CEO Sam Altman has said on Twitter. The high costs posed a challenge for Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) showcased plans to embed AI chat technology into its Bing search engine, eyeing Google's search market share of 91%. In a Reuters interview, Alphabet Chairman John He

  • JPMorgan Restricts Employees From Using ChatGPT

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is restricting employees from using ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank didn’t restrict usage of the popular artificial-intelligence chatbot because of any particular incident, the person said. It couldn’t be determined how many employees were using the chatbot or for what functions they were using it.

  • Solana-Themed Storefronts Close Shop, Ending Experiment in IRL Blockchain Evangelism

    Solana Spaces will close its New York City and Miami locations by the end of February.

  • Starbucks robot barista coming in hot with custom drinks. And pink slips for humans?

    Starbucks robot barista imminent. Will patent for machine that'll make custom drinks crazy fast replace humans? Or are humans the brains?

  • More Hurdles Activision Deal? It Did Not Disclose Employee Info Data Breach

    On December 4, hackers phished into an Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) employee account gaining access to some internal employee and game data. Activision did not divulge the data breach until last weekend, TechCrunch reported. A third-party cybersecurity research group posted screenshots of the stolen data on Twitter and the hackers' messages on Activision's internal Slack channel. Also Read: Notorious Hackers Briefly Compromise Coinbase Employee Information The hacker accessed a series

  • Would You Pay for Social Media? Meta, Twitter and Snap Want to Find Out

    Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat want users to sign up for subscriptions—but are the perks worth paying for?

  • The best robot vacuums for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • Bitcoin Core Developer Marco Falke Steps Down From Maintainer Role

    Falke was Bitcoin Core’s most prolific contributor, with more than 2,000 commits over seven years.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Quotes, Company News And Chart Analysis

    Get the latest news from Google-parent Alphabet, plus quotes and analysis of the search giant's stock.

  • Qualcomm Expands Qualcomm Aware Offering, Initially Focus On Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility And Intelligence

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has unveiled the Qualcomm Aware Platform for developers and enterprises to harness real-time information and data insights to accelerate digital transformation programs. Along with sensor alerts, the platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, which are individualized, and scalable solution architectures customized for specific use cases. Working with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs), these Blueprints will enable enterprises to qu

  • Microsoft Brings ChatGPT-Powered Bing to Apple, Android Mobile Devices

    Microsoft is releasing new versions of its Bing app and Edge browser app for smartphones and tablets so users can access the upgraded search engine while on the go.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    Microsoft President Brad Smith will on Tuesday seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Amazon's Cloud Unit Partners With ML Hub Hugging Face For More Accessible AI

    Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services collaborated with Hugging Face to make AI open and accessible to all. The companies aimed to contribute next-generation models to the global AI community and democratize machine learning. Hugging Face will leverage AWS as a preferred cloud provider, so developers in Hugging Face's community can access AWS's state-of-the-art tools like Amazon SageMaker, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia to train, fine-tune, and deploy models o

  • Google Cloud becomes Tezos validator in latest push into Web3

    The tech giant has also announced its technical support for other blockchains, including Solana, Aptos, and Ethereum.

  • Microsoft Softens Limits on Bing After User Requests

    The initial caps unveiled last week came after testers discovered the search engine, which uses the technology behind the chatbot ChatGPT, sometimes generated glaring mistakes and disturbing responses.