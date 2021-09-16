NEXCOM Offers a Powerful and Multi-purpose Networking Appliance

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, announces that the recently launched high-performance 2U rackmount appliance, NSA 7150, has been validated under 5G Security Assurance Specification Test for Access and Mobility management function. NSA 7150 also performs remarkably as 5G UE generator to stress core network capacity, on top of its most popular NFVi applications. Earlier this year, NEXCOM has joined Intel's announcement of 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor, and introduced ready-to-market networking appliance to leverage this newest powerful CPU. Besides improved performance and enhanced security, NSA 7150 supports optional RunBMC and TPM extension modules and adapts a variety of LAN modules.

NEXCOM's NSA 7150 is a powerful and multi-purpose networking appliance, to be deployed on any stage of 5G architecture. With a certain configuration of LAN modules, only one single appliance of NSA 7150 can simulate RU+DU+CU equipment at the same time, saving space and budget. Powered by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, NSA 7150 features improved performance and enhanced security.

5G network has brought consequential changes to existing architecture. Unlike 4G LTE networks, 5G New Radio Access Network has more stations and much more complicated structures; it consists of CU (Central Unit), DU (Distributed Unit), and RU (Radio Unit) and 5G Core. By dividing old architecture to more functional subsystems, higher speeds and lower latency can be achieved. Nevertheless, this does not necessarily mean that quantity of hardware boxes deployed should be equal to the quantity of stations.

One of the advantages of NEXCOM's NSA 7150 is its multi-functionality, allowing it to be deployed on any stage of 5G architecture. Moreover, with a certain configuration of LAN modules, only one single appliance of NSA 7150 can simulate RU+DU+CU equipment at the same time, saving space and budget. Security test shows that NSA 7150 is compliant with TS 33.512 5G Security Assurance Specification for Access and Mobility management Function (AMF), published by 3GPP.

To learn more details about conducted tests and attained results, please refer to NEXCOM website.

To explore NEXCOM's multiple target-market solutions for innovated technology, please visit our NEXCOM Future City Virtual Expo.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

