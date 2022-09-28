U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

NexCore Group helps expand health care in Tucson with new facility at Northwest Medical Center Houghton

·3 min read

45,250 square-foot on-campus medical office building now open in connection with NMC

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexCore Group has completed the construction of a new medical office building (MOB) on the 52-bed Northwest Medical Center (NMC) Houghton hospital campus. Located at 2300 S. Houghton Road in Tucson, Ariz., this building serves as a significant addition to the campus and brings a broad array of healthcare services to the community in rapidly growing southeast Tucson. Both the new MOB and hospital are now fully operational providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in one convenient location.

NMC selected NexCore, a national healthcare real estate developer based in Denver, to develop a five-acre site into a two-story, 45,250-square-foot multi-functional building with access to quality primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic services and physical therapy, pulmonary and rheumatology. Working with Wold | HFR Design as the architect and Haydon Building Corp. as the general contractor, NexCore broke ground in December 2020 and opened doors officially in June 2022.

"Completing the Northwest Medical Center Houghton medical office building is a distinct effort in expanding care in Tucson," NexCore Executive Vice President Real Estate Development Nathan Golik said. "We were able to increase the size of the building by approximately 20% to capture more independent physicians in the market and broaden the services offered on campus. We know there is a need for inpatient and outpatient services in this area and we are honored to be a part of the solution."

Northwest Medical Center Houghton medical office building developed by NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate developer, is now open in Tucson, Ariz.
Northwest Medical Center Houghton medical office building developed by NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate developer, is now open in Tucson, Ariz.

One suite remains available. For leasing information, please contact Stacey Hall at 520-525-6840 or stacey.hall@nexcoregroup.com. For more information about other developments from the company, visit NexCoreGroup.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

- 30 -

News Media Contact:
Kirstin Barbour
303.293.0693
kirstin.barbour@nexcoregroup.com

NexCore Group completes the construction of a 45,250 square-foot on-campus medical office building in connection with NMC.
NexCore Group completes the construction of a 45,250 square-foot on-campus medical office building in connection with NMC.
NexCore Group logo (PRNewsfoto/NexCore Group)
NexCore Group logo (PRNewsfoto/NexCore Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexcore-group-helps-expand-health-care-in-tucson-with-new-facility-at-northwest-medical-center-houghton-301635661.html

SOURCE NexCore Group

