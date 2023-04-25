NexCore Group Named 2023 Top Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Developer

NexCore Group was named the 2023 Top Healthcare Real Estate Developer for starting or completing over 723,000 SF of developer-owned healthcare real estate in 2022.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / NexCore Group has been named a 2023 Top Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Developer by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development survey. From January to December 2022, NexCore started or completed 10 developer-owned outpatient office buildings comprising 723,830 square feet. The total construction value for these projects totals $324.7 million.

Doctors' Pavilion on HCA's North Cypress Campus

The 2023 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Survey captured the number of medical office spaces and other outpatient real estate projects that either started or completed construction in 2022. These projects included MOBs, outpatient surgery centers, dialysis centers, clinics, freestanding emergency rooms/departments, imaging centers, urgent care centers, retail medical buildings, and other purpose-built facilities that delivered out-patient care.

This year's report contained voluntary data from 20 companies, along with derived data from an additional 180 companies, resulting in 200 total developers being included in the survey. Of the 200 developers who participated, NexCore Group ranked first for the number of developer-owned projects started or completed in 2022.

Todd Varney, Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner of NexCore Group, expressed he is thrilled that NexCore has again been recognized as the top healthcare real estate developer in the nation. "At NexCore, we strive to deliver innovative and collaborative healthcare real estate solutions that provide better outcomes for our clients and their communities," he said. "We are proud to be recognized as the national leader in healthcare real estate, and we are excited to continue developing high-quality outpatient facilities that meet current and future healthcare demands."

The full report is available exclusively to Revista subscribers. Please contact Hilda Martin at 443-949-8794 or hilda@revistamed.com for more information or to subscribe.

