NEXE Adds Three New Products to the XOMA Superfoods Line

·5 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce the addition of three new beverages to its XOMA Superfoods line including a matcha latte, keto cocoa, and turmeric golden milk. Each is available in a 12 and 48 count package.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

New Products:

  • XOMA Keto Cocoa: A rich, dark, and luscious keto hot chocolate made with quality fats from swiss chocolate powder, cocoa butter, and chocolate MCT powder. XOMA Keto Cocoa delivers the great taste and the health benefits of cocoa while being a great addition to a ketogenic diet.

  • XOMA Matcha: Made from finely-ground, shade-grown Japanese green tea leaves and packed with antioxidants. XOMA Matcha features a rich umami flavour that can help to decrease stress and increase alertness.

  • XOMA Turmeric Golden Milk: The dairy-free, thick, yellow, and spicy traditional health food drink contains curcumin, ginger, cinnamon, and other powerful ingredients. Turmeric has been a key component of traditional medicine and has been regarded as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant for thousands of years.

XOMA Superfoods' products are packaged exclusively in NEXE's made in North America, single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based NEXE pods. XOMA-brand pods are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

"We created XOMA to make it fast and easy to enjoy zero-waste, superfood beverages at home, without making a mess of the kitchen," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "The weather is getting colder, and we believe that ethical, health-focused options are the ideal 'comfort drinks' for the season. Each of our beverages are specially blended for NEXE and we will continue to release additional blends to match seasonality."

The pods can be broken down completely in industrial composting facilities in as few as 35 days, without the need to disassemble the pods before disposal, making it easy to sustainably integrate more superfoods into daily life.

These beverages join XOMA's lineup of superfood beverages which include:

  • XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT: Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) made from virgin coconut oil are packed into this coffee, offering health and energy benefits.

  • XOMA Mindful Mushroom Coffee: Chaga, cordyceps, and lion's mane mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants with a host of health benefits.

  • XOMA Keto Coffee: XOMA's Keto coffee is a rich and energizing beverage made with quality fats and MCT oil, suitable for a ketogenic diet, fasting regimen, or as part of a healthy lifestyle.

*NEXE Innovations, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

About XOMA Superfoods
XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/ and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.
NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60 million raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.
s/ "Ash Guglani"
Ash Guglani, President

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations
https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the launch of NEXE's new products, ability to create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

