U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,274.00
    -60.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,777.00
    -406.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,423.75
    -231.50 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    -37.80 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -12.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.81
    +0.85 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5280
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,554.31
    +354.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.10
    +11.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.62
    -114.48 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

NEXE Coffee Expands Espresso Line Offering With Two New Blends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it is adding a second and third premium espresso product to its lineup. These two additional coffee products will launch on October 8, 2021, in the U.S. and Canada at nexecoffee.com.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

NEXE Coffee is packaged exclusively in the Company's proprietary, made in North America, single-serve, fully-compostable, plant-based NEXE pod. The pods for this product line are compatible with the popular Nespresso® OriginalLine machines. Both new coffees are available in packages of 10, 20, or 30 pods.

"We are very proud of these two new coffee products that will help us to serve the over US$25 billion single-serve coffee pod market.1 Coffee continues to be our main focus and we are very excited to add more coffee SKUs to our product line-up," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "As we enter Fall, we are primed to give our customers a convenient, great tasting and a hassle-free, zero-waste experience to kick off their workday, school day, or simply to enjoy a premium experience at home."

New NEXE Espresso Blends:

  • Medium Roast Espresso Blend: Full-bodied and smooth, NEXE's medium roast espresso brings together high-grade, certified organic beans, roasted in small batches. The Company works with women-led cooperatives in Sumatra to source beans that are sustainably grown, as well as with producers in Peru and Ethiopia.

  • French Roast Espresso Blend: Grown in the rugged mountain jungles of Sumatra, NEXE's french roast has a clean, juicy body, with hints of lemon-lime, cacao, pipe tobacco, light ginger, and a long finish. The certified organic beans are cultivated, harvested, hand sorted and wet hulled by a women-led cooperative.

"We have chosen our partners with values that reflect our own, for their social and environmentally sustainable practices, as well as for their great coffee," added Ash Guglani. "The beans are ground and packaged at our facility and sealed for freshness in our NEXE pod."

__________________

1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coffee-pods-and-capsules-market

It took over six years of research and development to create the NEXE pod. These pods can break down in as little as 30 days in a municipal composting facility. This is similar to the time it takes for an apple core to decompose.

More than 59 billion coffee pods are consumed each year with an estimated 56 billion single serve pods going to landfill.2 Standard coffee pods can take hundreds of years to break down and can leave behind contamination and microplastics. Recyclable pods often include non-recyclable plastic and aluminum - making them less likely to be recycled properly or recycled at all.

These two new products complement NEXE's first espresso product made from three hand-selected Ethiopian, Sumatra, and Peruvian beans. The premium blend has a well-balanced exotic flavour, a sweet brown sugar, vanilla, and honey aroma, as well as a clean, smooth, juicy, medium body.

__________________

2 https://www.newstalk.com/news/over-56-billion-coffee-capsules-to-go-to-landfill-this-year-492445

*NEXE Innovations, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Management Cease Trade Order
Regarding the management cease trade order (MCTO) that was announced on September 29, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a revocation order on October 1, 2021, as the Company's audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and associated officers' certifications, have been filed with the applicable securities commissions and are available on www.sedar.com.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.
NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60 million raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.

s/ "Ash Guglani"
Ash Guglani, President

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations
https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the launch of NEXE's new coffee blends, ability to create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-coffee-expands-espresso-line-offering-with-two-new-blends-301393831.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c6888.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • A Surprise Default in China Worsens Evergrande Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since the China Evergrande Group crisis worsened in recent weeks, fueling concern about other highly leveraged borrowers as the sector cools.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFantasia Holdings Gr

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.