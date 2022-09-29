U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.00
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,741.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,543.00
    -12.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    -0.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.40
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0042 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3340
    +0.2120 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,422.74
    +288.82 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    +14.78 (+3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,417.77
    +243.79 (+0.93%)
     

NEXE Innovations Announces Year Ended May 31, 2022, Audited Financial Results

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable materials company is pleased to announce its financial results for the twelve-month period ended May 31, 2022 ("FY2022").

Nexe Innovations Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
Nexe Innovations Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

FY2022 was an important year for NEXE, as the Company focused on building a solid operational footprint, a key part of its ongoing strategy. After commercializing its compostable pod technology, NEXE Innovations focused on vertically integrating its operations, including transitioning to an injection molding manufacturing process and manufacturing components in-house. With the operational footprint in place, NEXE is focused on growing its customer base and targeting the private-label and co-manufacturing segments of the coffee and superfoods market.

"Despite the challenges of building a new operation during COVID and the pivot to moving to a vertically integrated and injection molding manufacturing process to lower supply chain risks and have greater control over quality, initially impacted our progress, we have subsequently made significant strides over the last few months", stated Ash Guglani, NEXE's President, "We are receiving numerous in-bound inquiries from businesses that are interested in our compostable materials and our sales pipeline is active."

Key Highlights:

  • After achieving scientific and commercial validation of the NEXE pod, NEXE has demonstrated key competitive features of the pod in two different retail formats and the NEXE Coffee brand is available online at nexecoffee.com, ecscoffee.com and on Amazon Prime.

  • NEXE hired a seasoned salesperson from the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) coffee space. The new VP of Sales and Marketing, Chris Murray will be focused on building a talented team to meet the needs of the private label/co-manufacturing market and growing revenues. The private label/co-manufacturing segment of the market is an important and primary focus of NEXE's strategy going forward. Management believes the re-focus in sales strategy is a more prudent allocation of NEXE's capital to target larger volume commercial contracts with established distribution channels versus building a new retail coffee brand requiring large marketing spend and more resources. NEXE expects a greater return on investment targeting the private label and co-manufacturing market and a more reliable way to fill its capacity as it comes online over the next few months. 

  • The 54,000 square foot facility purchased by NEXE in Windsor, Ontario, a key industrial hub is expected to be operational by year end. The capacity provided at the new Windsor facility is expected to be key to securing large commercial contracts and to work with private label and co-manufacturing CPG companies. 

  • The Company is in the process of obtaining various certifications, including the BPI certification. The certifications are not required to produce or sell NEXE's products. NEXE expects to be granted certifications throughout the remainder of 2022 and early 2023. 

  • NEXE continues to file patents on its compostable materials, processes as well as its equipment. NEXE has a robust and comprehensive IP portfolio that it believes contributes to the overall value of the company.

  • A large portion of NEXE's investments in capital are complete and NEXE benefitted during the year on the weaker Euro as most of the equipment purchased was based in Euro.

  • As of May 31, 2022, NEXE had working capital of $31,728,662 (May 31, 2021 - $49,501,770) with cash and cash equivalents that totaled $15,507,163 (May 31, 2021 - $50,526,731) and investment in GICs that totaled $12,955,307 (May 31, 2021 - $0).

  • NEXE Innovations is fully funded with $28.5 million in cash and GICs to weather the increased market volatility and focus on executing its strategy over the next 12-18 months.

The Company's FY2022 audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on NEXE's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.nexeinnovations.com.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE Innovations is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines.

For more information about NEXE Innovations' compostable materials and how it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products, visit www.nexeinnovations.com and follow us on social media @nexeinnovations.

On behalf of the Company:
Ash Guglani
President & Director

For investor relations contact: 
Kam Mangat
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
invest@nexeinnovations.com
Office +1-604-359-4725
Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the Company growing its customer base and targeting the private-label and co-manufacturing segments of the coffee and superfoods market; and the Company's overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended May 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties".. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-innovations-announces-year-ended-may-31-2022-audited-financial-results-301636215.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c8492.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Popped 12.1% Today

    Shares of electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped as much as 12.1% in trading on Wednesday after the company confirmed it's producing commercial vehicles. Yesterday, a spokesperson for Lordstown Motors confirmed the company has begun production on its Endurance pickup. It has helped that the market was rising quickly today, with the Nasdaq Composite up 2.1% and oil prices increasing 4.4% for the day.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Markets in the green following Bank of England’s bond purchasing plan

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading after a huge move in bond yields after the Bank of England announced it would buy UK bonds.

  • Where Will C3.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Three troubling hints indicate this partnership could be in trouble: Baker Hughes already renegotiated lower revenue commitments to extend the agreement last year, it divested its own equity stake in C3.ai, and it invested in C3.ai's competitor Augury instead. If Baker Hughes walks away from the JV, C3.ai's revenue will plummet. To diversify away from Baker Hughes and other large customers, C3.ai is aggressively pursuing smaller contracts from smaller customers.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • 10 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 companies that are buying back their stock in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022. So far in 2022, we have seen a number of […]