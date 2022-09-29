U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.75
    -49.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,431.00
    -319.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.50
    -192.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.70
    -27.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.69 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.40
    -10.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    -0.0026 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0990 (+2.67%)
     

  • Vix

    31.87
    -0.73 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6440
    +0.5220 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,262.58
    +208.36 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +11.74 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,919.07
    -86.32 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

NEXE Innovations Announces its First U.S. Purchase Order with Awaken Brands Ventures Ltd

·5 min read

NEXE Innovations partners with Awaken Brands to sell its fully-compostable single-serve pods through Awaken Brands North American ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF) is pleased to announce it has received its first purchase order as part of a partnership with Awaken Brands Ventures Ltd. ("Awaken Brands") to distribute a private label coffee K-cup brand to leading providers of food and nutrition within the workplace including factories, offices, and healthcare facilities.

Nexe Innovations Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
Nexe Innovations Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

"We are pleased to have received the first purchase order from Awaken Brands and to provide them with our single-serve pods; this partnership allows NEXE an entry into the U.S. market through Awaken's strong distribution network across North America, starting with some of Awaken's notable Silicon Valley customers," says President Ash Guglani.

The partnership with Awaken Brands is the first entry point for NEXE to sell its proprietary technology of fully-compostable pods for the Keurig® Brewing Systems into Awaken's ecosystem and help companies to meet their sustainability goals. Awaken Brands creates innovative products featuring the highest quality organic medicinal mushrooms, adaptogens and superfoods. They oversee the entire process that goes into making their products, right from research and product development to sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. They are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and utilizing NEXE's fully-compostable pod contributes to their goals.

NEXE will be providing its fully compostable and proprietary pod for Awaken Brands' "ecobeans coffee" and "Urban Hippie" product lines. The partnership with Awaken Brands is expected to lead to additional co-packing superfood offerings and partnership arrangements for NEXE.

"At Awaken Brands, we strive to reduce our environmental footprint in all aspects of doing business. Our focus and vision with our products are to awaken people's relationship with self-care by providing plant-based functional products that support today's lifestyle at work, home, and play," says Alina Gogoescu, Co-Founder of Awaken Brands. "We are thrilled to have partnered with NEXE to work together to not only provide our clients with plant-based products, but we can now provide our products in NEXE fully compostable pods. We believe NEXE has developed one of the only fully-compostable plant-based pods that are able to sustain heat, water, and pressure without compromising the taste while providing one of the highest volumes per pod of our formulations in the industry."

NEXE is focused on growing its customer base by targeting the high-growth private label and co-manufacturing branded coffee segments, similar to this partnership with Awaken Brands. This market typically requires more specialized coffee and manufacturing expertise, which NEXE believes it can offer through its vertically integrated technology and new 54,000 square foot Windsor, Ontario facility. This new facility is expected to be key to NEXE providing the capacity for this segment of the market.

More than 56 billion single-serve capsules are discarded to the landfill every year, equivalent to over 400 pods per second. Virtually all of these pods end up in a landfill, with consumption of single-serve pods continuing to grow at an estimated 8.5% per year. With the launch of NEXE's compostable pod, the Company aims to provide a sustainable alternative to consumers while delivering a great cup of coffee.

To learn more about NEXE Innovations, please visit https://bit.ly/nexeinnovations.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines.

For more information about NEXE Innovations' compostable materials and how it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products, visit www.nexeinnovations.com and follow us on social media @nexeinnovations.

On behalf of the Company:
Ash Guglani
President & Director

For investor relations contact: 
Kam Mangat
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
invest@nexeinnovations.com
Office +1-604-359-4725
Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of NEXE's partnership with Awaken Brands and related market opportunities, its focus on growing its customer base by targeting the high-growth private label and co-manufacturing branded coffee segments, its ability to provide specialized coffee and manufacturing expertise and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company and Awaken successfully deploying their partnership, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended May 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-innovations-announces-its-first-us-purchase-order-with-awaken-brands-ventures-ltd-301636723.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c7692.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off After Key Economic Data; Apple Slides On Downgrade

    Dow Jones futures dropped Thursday after key economic data — U.S. GDP and first-time unemployment claims. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    Here's why: The stock market has always recovered after a downturn. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is square in the crosshairs of a recession. With more than 80% of its business coming from advertisement sources, revenue growth will be challenging in a recession.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • 3 Reasons IBM Is a Surprisingly Strong Buy

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) is holding up surprisingly well in the otherwise miserable environment. The company might not be positioned for significant growth, but it is positioned to generate revenue in almost any economic environment. Around one-third of its revenue stems from consulting work, while more than one-third comes from software sales.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.42, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Earnings Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may...

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought another 5.99 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake to 20.9% after the oil company's shares lost about a fifth of their value in less than a month. The purchases were made between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28 and cost about $352 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 194.4 million Occidental shares worth approximately $11.9 billion, based on Occidental's Wednesday closing price of $61.41.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

    These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Procter & Gamble a Buy?

    The consumer staples giant has fallen along with the market, and is facing some business headwinds. Is it worth the risk of buying today?

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Why Rivian Stock Zoomed Nearly 4% Higher Today

    The stock market had a good trading session on Wednesday, but Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) had a really good day. RBC Capital Markets' Joseph Spak made the move in a new research note that morning, slicing his level to $62 per share from the previous $75. Spak is mainly concerned with Rivian's aim to switch over from rail to truck delivery.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles After Q2 Earnings Miss As Car Sales Slide

    CEO Bill Nash called the August quarter a "challenge" for the broader used car industry as CarMax fell shy of analysts forecasts for both profits and revenues.

  • Almost Half of Porsche IPO Bids Miss Out on High Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG attracted so much demand for its landmark 9.4 billion-euro ($9.1 billion) initial public offering that almost half the investors that put in orders were not allocated shares in the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]