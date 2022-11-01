U.S. markets closed

NEXE Innovations Announces Quarterly Q1 2023 Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended August 31, 2022

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three-month period ended August 31, 2022 ("Q1 2023").

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE Innovations is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE Innovations is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

NEXE continues to make progress on transitioning to a vertically integrated and injection molding manufacturing process, including manufacturing components in-house. NEXE has a solid operational footprint and its 54,000 square feet facility in Windsor, Ontario is on track to start production by the end of the year.  The vertically integrated manufacturing process has many benefits from reducing supply chain risk, providing greater quality control and reducing operational costs. Costs are expected to further benefit as operations scale and as material costs will be locally sourced.

A key priority for NEXE is to build a strong customer base focusing on the private label and co-manufacturing segments of the market.  Currently, NEXE is in active discussions with several potential clients within the co-manufacturing and private label segments to fill its capacity as it comes online throughout 2023 and beyond. Recently, NEXE  signed its first U.S. purchase order as part of a partnership with Awaken Brands Ventures Ltd. NEXE will be providing its fully compostable and proprietary pod for Awaken Brands' "ecobeans coffee" and "Urban Hippie" product lines. The partnership with Awaken Brands is expected to lead to additional co-packing superfood offerings and partnership arrangements for NEXE.

"We are pleased with the progress we continue to make as we transition from R&D to production. We are engaged in several conversations with potential clients in both Canada and the U.S.", stated Ash Guglani, President, NEXE Innovations, "The 54,000 square feet Windsor facility is on track to be operational by year end and we are receiving a lot of employment interest and excitement from the local community".

Key Highlights:

  • Work continues to progress on the 54,000 square foot facility purchased by NEXE in Windsor, Ontario and is on track to be operational by year end. The capacity provided at the new Windsor facility is expected to be key to securing large commercial contracts and to working with private label and co-manufacturing CPG companies.

  • The Company is in the process of obtaining various certifications, including the BPI certification. The certifications are not required to produce or sell NEXE's products. NEXE expects to be granted certifications throughout the remainder of 2022 and early 2023.

  • NEXE continues to file patents on its compostable materials, processes as well as its equipment. NEXE has a robust and comprehensive IP portfolio that it believes contributes to the overall value of the company.

  • During the three months ended August 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss of $1,949,860 or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,016,955, or $0.02 per share, for the comparable period last year.

  • As of August 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $28,588,131 (May 31, 2021 - $31,728,662) with cash and cash equivalents that totaled $12,176,298 (May 31, 2021 - $15,507,163) and investment in GICs that totaled $13,000,000 (May 31, 2021 - $12,955,307).

  • NEXE is fully funded with $25.2 million in cash and GICs to weather the increased market volatility and focus on executing its strategy over the next 12-18 months.

The Company's Q1 2023 financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on NEXE's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.nexeinnovations.com.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

About NEXE Innovations Inc.
NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in innovative compostable materials technology based in British Columbia, Canada. The first product developed by NEXE Innovations is one of the only patented, fully-compostable, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines.

For more information about NEXE Innovations' compostable materials and how it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products, visit www.nexeinnovations.com and follow us on social media @nexeinnovations.

On behalf of the Company:
Ash Guglani
President & Director

For investor relations contact:
Kam Mangat
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
invest@nexeinnovations.com
Office +1-604-359-4725
Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the Company growing its customer base, transitioning to a vertically integrated and injection molding manufacturing process, transitioning from R&D to production, filing patents and obtaining various certifications and targeting the private-label and co-manufacturing segments of the coffee and superfoods market; and the Company's overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended August 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-innovations-announces-quarterly-q1-2023-financial-results-for-the-three-month-period-ended-august-31-2022-301663950.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

