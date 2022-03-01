U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

NEXE Receives First XOMA Superfoods Order from Distributor Deal with PSC Natural Foods

·6 min read
In this article:
  • NEXNF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce retail distribution for five of its XOMA Superfoods beverages into PSC Natural Foods.

Nexe Innovations Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)
Nexe Innovations Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

PSC Natural Foods Ltd. ("PSC"), part of Horizon Distributors Ltd. ("Horizon"), is a leading natural and organic foods distributor with a network of over 200 stores serving Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in British Columbia. PSC, which focuses on grocery and wellness, placed their first purchase order for all five varieties of the Company's XOMA Superfoods line.

"We are excited to partner with PSC to provide consumers access to our nutrient-dense, fully compostable and Keurig® single-serve brewing systems compatible superfood beverages," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "As we expand our distribution network, we are able to better increase our market presence and continue showcasing our XOMA Superfoods line creating a strong base for expansion in the North American marketplace. The fact that PSC has already placed their first order shows their mutual excitement for this innovative and unique line of superfood products."

"All XOMA Superfoods products are packaged in our signature NEXE Pods, which are made of plant-based materials and sustainably manufactured in North America."

"Our fully compostable pods have been introduced at a key time when our competitors are being fined for greenwashing and worldwide legislation is continually being introduced against single-use plastics. Our NEXE beverage pods can be disposed of immediately after use, leave no mess, and do not need to be disassembled before composting, making it convenient to integrate more plant-based products into your life. The pods could break down completely in municipal compost facilities in as few as 35 days," added Guglani.

All five XOMA Superfoods product lines are each sold in packages of 12 pods and are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

The superfood market is projected(1) to reach $209.1 billion (USD) by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.3% according to KBV Research.

Learn more about XOMA Superfoods online at: https://xomasuperfoods.com/

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Superfoods distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/ and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

About Horizon Distributors Ltd.

Horizon Distributors Ltd. is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items and nutritional health supplements. Horizon is known for dedication to logistical excellence, personalized account service, consistent high fill rates, and commitment to integrity in product selection. Horizon is the supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers via a fleet of trucks and common carriers. Learn more: https://www.horizondistributors.com/

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations
https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




(1) https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coffee-pods-and-capsules-market

(2) https://www.newstalk.com/news/over-56-billion-coffee-capsules-to-go-to-landfill-this-year-492445

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-receives-first-xoma-superfoods-order-from-distributor-deal-with-psc-natural-foods-301492754.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c3778.html

