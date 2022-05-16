U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

NEXEN Tire announces participation at the Tire Cologne 2022 Event

Nexen Tire
·3 min read
Nexen Tire
Nexen Tire

Press Release NEXEN Tire announces participation at the Tire Cologne 2022 Event

Press Release NEXEN Tire announces participation at the Tire Cologne 2022 Event
Press Release NEXEN Tire announces participation at the Tire Cologne 2022 Event

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Tire Cologne 2022, which will be held in Cologne, Germany from May 24 to May 26.

Tire Cologne is a well-known trade show for the tire industry all over the world. Major tire, wheel, automotive accessory, and service companies from around the world attend the exhibition held at the Cologne Trade Fair, an international trade fair and exhibition center, to display their products.

NEXEN TIRE will display seventeen tires across five categories: summer, winter, all-season, electric vehicle, and racing tires. The N'Blue 4Season 2 will be one of them, and it will be shown for the first time at the trade show. The future-oriented tire N'FERA Sport EV, which has been specifically engineered for use on electric vehicles, will also be on display for the first time.

In addition, NEXEN TIRE will feature the Porsche Panamera in its original equipment (OE) zone, complete with the N'FERA Sport OE tire. The Company will also dedicate a section to NEXEN TIRE's 80-year history, emphasizing the timeline and milestones that have occurred over the last eighty years. NEXEN TIRE also intends to use Tire Cologne 2022 to expand its dealer network, secure partnerships, and further its global strategy.

“We are proud to present our latest, innovative products at The Tire Cologne once again after our successful participation in 2018,” said Peter Gulow, Vice President of NEXEN TIRE Central & East Europe. “We hope to maximize this valuable opportunity to meet various customers from around the globe and get in touch in presence after a long time.”

Members of NEXEN TIRE Europe's executive team will be present at Tire Cologne 2022, and visitors can meet them at booth A-010/B-019 in Hall 6 to learn more about the company and its products. The overall design and structure of NEXEN TIRE will be inspired by the Company's tire patterns, and it will sport its signature brand color.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccc01ac4-a30a-4c70-862e-a1e34331a5cd

CONTACT: CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr


