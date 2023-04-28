Nexen Tire

Hosted hospitality program inviting 60 guests from around the world

NEXEN TIRE organizes ‘2023 Purple Summit Manchester’

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that the 2023 Purple Summit Manchester hospitality event, held in Manchester, England from April 26 to 28, was a success.



At the event, there were 60 guests from all over the world, as well as a representative from NEXEN TIRE. Since 2016, NEXEN TIRE has hosted the Purple Summit, an integrated hospitality and marketing program, in order to foster and strengthen relationships while also accelerating the company's global market presence.

A NEXEN TIRE representative gave detailed presentations on various aspects of international business during the conference. Peter Gulow, Vice President of NEXEN TIRE Europe s.r.o., presented a broad vision of NEXEN in terms of improved product portfolio and new business opportunities. The company also reaffirmed its vision with the goal of becoming a global top 10 manufacturer by 2027.

Following the conference, guests were greeted by Club Legend and former England national team player Shaun Wright-Phillips, who gave them an authentic first-hand experience of a football practice session.

Guests also watched the match between Manchester City and Arsenal, the current frontrunners for the 2022/2023 season.

“We are glad that our partners are taking the time to come and meet with us this year,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. “We will continue to invest in and grow our global partnerships with our partners and customers.”

Meanwhile, NEXEN TIRE and Manchester City have been working together since 2015. Since then, the two parties have seen the benefits of their collaboration, with the club winning four Premier League titles and NEXEN TIRE successfully completing its four global major global R&D and production networks.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/903de0d1-7045-42ac-8edb-a7cf7593d350

