U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,305.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,368.25
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.60
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7460
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,031.49
    -1,752.91 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.75
    +8.97 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Nexen Tire partners with AC Milan

Nexen Tire
·2 min read

Nexen Tire Partners with AC Milan

From Left: AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, NEXEN TIRE Senior Vice President, John Bosco Kim, AC Milan Sponsorship Sales Director, Maikel Oettle
From Left: AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, NEXEN TIRE Senior Vice President, John Bosco Kim, AC Milan Sponsorship Sales Director, Maikel Oettle
From Left: AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, NEXEN TIRE Senior Vice President, John Bosco Kim, AC Milan Sponsorship Sales Director, Maikel Oettle

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, one of the world’s leading companies in the tire industry, has announced a new partnership with top European football club AC Milan.

The new partnership comes after a positive season for the Rossoneri, which saw AC Milan secure a second-place finish in Serie A and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

“We have teamed up with AC Milan, a fantastic Club with excellent players, and look forward to a successful partnership and are excited for the upcoming football season,” said John Bosco Kim, Senior Vice President of Nexen Tire Europe. “With this new collaboration, Nexen Tire has brought forward innovative projects like incorporating our exclusive Nexen POINT customer partnership program into the new marketing and communications packages developed in collaboration with AC Milan.”

Nexen Tire expects to extend its brand presence in Italy through this collaboration. The Company will be visible extensively with the combined Nexen Tire and AC Milan logo.

As part of the new partnership, Nexen Tire aims to enhance its brand presence in the Italian market through visibility both at the San Siro Stadium and online, as well as with the association with a solid and well-reputed brand at an international level such as AC Milan. Nexen Tire is committed to consolidating the relationship with its existing customer base through exclusive product giveaways and Rossoneri experiences.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong), one in Qingdao, China and another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. Nexen Tire has been a successful sports sponsor in a variety of events in Europe ranging football to ice hockey such as Manchester City F.C., Eintracht Frankfurt, and BK Mladá Boleslav.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9fffc1b-25ec-4707-a01a-7f88083f9892

CONTACT: CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Oil Holds Onto Stellar Two-Day Rally With Virus Impact in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to the gains from its biggest two-day advance since November, with prices continuing to fluctuate amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global consumption.Futures in London climbed above $70 on Tuesday, and were little changed near $71 on Wednesday. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan expected to announce an expansion of its

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Southwest Airlines Struggles to Gain Altitude on Its Charts

    During Monday's "Mad Money" program Jim Cramer told viewers that as travel picks up that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Bottom line strategy: The fundamental story for LUV may be improving but the technical picture is still pointed lower.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Crypto Regulation Could Get Tighter In The Coming Months And Japan Might Lead The Charge

    Japanese Financial Services Agency wants to impose stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies, and this could lead to further action from other regulators globally.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Near Peak Levels

    MicroStrategy has scooped up nearly 4,000 bitcoins for approximately USD 177 million.

  • Quant Service Says Sell DraftKings, but Here's What the Charts Say

    TheStreet's Quant Ratings service started coverage of DraftKings, so let's look at the technicals.

  • Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South. U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city. “Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extend

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On a