NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment for the BMW X1 and iX1 EV compact SUVs

Nexen Tire
·2 min read
Nexen Tire
Nexen Tire

- NEXEN TIRE gets OE approval for N’FERA SPORT premium tires with maximum grip and braking power

NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment for the BMW X1 and iX1 EV compact SUVs

NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment for the BMW X1 and iX1 EV compact SUVs
NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment for the BMW X1 and iX1 EV compact SUVs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it will be supplying original equipment for the third-generation X1 and the all-electric iX1 compact SUVs from BMW.

The BMW X1 and the iX1 EV both have the automaker’s distinctive features like the kidney grille, clear headlights, and body kit with a multi- or three-dimensional effect.

The N’FERA SPORT premium tire from the South Korean tire maker, equipped for the X1 and the iX1 models, was manufactured at the NEXEN TIRE Europe plant specifically for use on European road conditions. The tire's asymmetrical patterns are excellent for high-speed driving, and its 3+1 wide groove provides exceptional drainage performance. It also performs gracefully on both dry and wet roads.

Additionally, world renowned publications like Autobild, ADAC, Motorbelt, and Ace Lenkrad tested the N'FERA SPORT tires in the summer tire product category and found them to be impactful. In fact, the tire received a "very recommendable" rating from Autobild. In terms of product design, the tire was the winner of the Red Dot Design award.

After announcing this year that its tires would be OE-compatible with the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer, NEXEN TIRE went on to supply tires for the new X1 and iX1 EV, earning the trust of premium automakers thanks to its accumulated technology and high standard of workmanship.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. NEXEN TIRE produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. NEXEN TIRE supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a9867b-4cae-4845-8f77-feaa6ec0063e

CONTACT: CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr


