NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL): When Will It Breakeven?

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. The US$11m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$4.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.7m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is NEXGEL's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

NEXGEL is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.6m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving NEXGEL's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

