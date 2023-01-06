U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,830.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,113.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,792.75
    -27.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +0.84 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5930
    +1.2010 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.54
    -100.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.70
    +19.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

NexGen Establishes C$250 Million At-the-Market Equity Program

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury ("Common Shares").

Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 6, 2023 (the "Sales Agreement") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the "Agents"), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and January 29, 2025, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.

The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 29, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") (File No. 333-266575) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").

As outlined in the Offering Documents, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Potential investors should read the Offering Documents, Sales Agreement and other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.

Copies of Offering Documents

The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting:

Virtu Americas LLC
Attn Capital Markets
1633 Broadway | New York, NY 10019
ATM@Virtu.Com

Virtu ITG Canada
Attn Capital Markets
222 Bay Street | Suite 1720 | Toronto, ON M5K 1B7
ATMCanada@Virtu.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the expected uses of the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. 

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-establishes-c250-million-at-the-market-equity-program-301715139.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

    Well-chosen growth stocks can create fortunes for their shareholders. The following companies are primed to capture bigger portions of massive growth markets. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a platform for marketers to buy and manage their digital ad campaigns across a variety of online media.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

    The FTX founder and former CEO says he needs the money to pay his legal fees, despite rival claims by the company and by crypto lender BlockFi.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;