Nexgram Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NEXGRAM) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

Nexgram Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NEXGRAM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Software industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.7x and even P/S above 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

See our latest analysis for Nexgram Holdings Berhad

How Has Nexgram Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

Nexgram Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Nexgram Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Nexgram Holdings Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 54%. As a result, it also grew revenue by 16% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 31% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why Nexgram Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

Story continues

What Does Nexgram Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Nexgram Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Nexgram Holdings Berhad (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

If you're unsure about the strength of Nexgram Holdings Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.