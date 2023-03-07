U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.59
    -48.83 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.87
    -469.57 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,591.21
    -84.53 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.13
    -10.62 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.10
    -2.36 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -32.20 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.91 (-4.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0119 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9440
    -0.0390 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1845
    -0.0181 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9050
    +0.9800 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,308.30
    -186.27 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.57
    -4.45 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Nexii Signs The Climate Pledge

Nexii Building Solutions Inc.
·3 min read
Nexii Building Solutions Inc.
Nexii Building Solutions Inc.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and brings companies together to accelerate joint action.

Vancouver, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 7, 2023 (Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations) – Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions today announces it has signed The Climate Pledge. Co-founded by Global Optimism and Amazon, The Climate Pledge has been signed by over 375 companies in 34 countries around the globe. Signatories commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.


“We’re thrilled to join fellow climate innovators and industry leaders in signing The Climate Pledge,” said Zosia Brown, Vice President of Sustainability. “Nexii’s breakthrough construction process already goes well beyond industry standards; signing this pledge is a vital commitment in support of our efforts to keep teams accountable across every part of our business.”


Companies and organizations that sign The Climate Pledge agree to three areas of action: measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implementing decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations; and neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, permanent and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.


Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with Global Optimism in 2019 and became the first company to sign it. The Pledge is dedicated to building a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners working together to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy. 


Joining The Climate Pledge aligns with Nexii’s mission to reduce the climate impacts of buildings and infrastructure with its products and services, and advances Nexii’s ESG strategy. The company’s roadmap to net zero includes plant decarbonization, automation of GHG data tracking, and working directly with suppliers to drive down impacts.


In addition to joining the Pledge, Nexii has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net Zero Standard that provides a robust framework and clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Nexii’s dedication to sustainability and decarbonizing the built environment is underlined through its 2022 World Green Building Council’s (WorldGBC) Net Zero Buildings and UN Global Compact commitments.


About Nexii  Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and planet.
For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About The Climate Pledge
In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Over 375 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

CONTACT: Yulu Public Relations nexii@yulupr.com


Recommended Stories

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • Rivian stock tanks as it announces $1.3B 'green bond' offering

    Rivian shares are sliding today as the EV-maker announces plans for a “green” debt offering. Rivian says it intends to sell $1.3 billion worth of “green” convertible senior notes due in 2029, with the option to grant an additional $200 million worth of convertible notes to the original purchasers.

  • America is more energy independent than ever

    The United States is less reliant on foreign energy under President Biden than it was under Trump.

  • Shell (SHEL) Acquires Europe's Largest RNG Producer for $2B

    Shell (SHEL) buys Europe's biggest RNG producer, Nature Energy Biogas, for $2 billion so as to advance its net-zero emission goal and gain access to a profitable market.

  • Kuwait Sees Asia Resisting Cheap Russian Oil: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. This morning we’ve already heard from Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, then coming up this afternoon will be OPEC secretary general Haitham Al-Ghais.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run

  • Why Are Tesla Cars So Expensive?

    Tesla cars are more expensive than the average price of similar-sized cars. Learn about the average cost of buying a Tesla and about tax credit requirements.

  • Top Solar Stocks for March 2023

    The top solar stocks include Daqo New Energy for best value, JinkoSolar for fastest growth, and Enlight Renewable Energy for most momentum.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Strong Message for Struggling Farmers

    Tesla's CEO says fighting climate change shouldn't involve a war on farmers, whose practices environmentalists often denounce.

  • Billion-Dollar Power Lines Finally Inching Ahead to Help US Grids

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayThe biggest impediment to the US achieving a cleaner power grid isn't climate deniers or fossil-fuel lobbies; it’s a lack of transmission lines. The coun

  • Biden climate law will stumble without permitting reform, industry warns

    The Biden administration's climate law, which provides hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy incentives to fight global warming, won't be fully effective without permitting reform, executives told the CERAWeek energy conference on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden last year approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which extends tax credits to wind, solar and other clean energy projects, but a parallel effort to speed up environmental permitting - which can take years to complete - has stalled in Congress. "If the permitting reform doesn't happen, the IRA may not get its full use and benefit," Bold Baatar, who runs the copper business at mining giant Rio Tinto Plc, told the Houston conference.

  • Iran claims discovery of massive lithium deposit

    Iran claims to have discovered a massive lithium deposit for the first time ever as demand for the raw material sores as the world races to go electric.

  • Argentina’s Copper Rush Lures Top Power Generator Central Puerto

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Argentina’s biggest power producers is trying to get in on the nation’s copper boom as the rush for key metals in the global energy transition accelerates.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronati

  • Major copper producers unveil plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050

    A group of the world's biggest copper producers said it aimed to slash direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, in a move that could make the sector more attractive to environmentally-conscious investment funds. With copper demand forecast to double to 50 million tonnes by 2050 from 2020 levels, the International Copper Association's (ICA) roadmap released on Tuesday set a target for members to cut direct and indirect emissions by 30% to 40% by 2030, and by 70% to 80% by 2040, before reaching zero by 2050, it said. Members include BHP Group Chile's Codelco, Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation and Poland's KGHM.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU law would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The rules - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Good for the Energy Grid and Good for the Environment

    Bitcoin mining should be hailed as an effective tool for a lower emissions future, not demonized as monkey wrench in the works.

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Deliver 2.6 GW of Solar Modules to Savion

    First Solar (FSLR) inks a supply agreement deal for 2.6 GW of Series 7 thin-film solar modules for Savion.

  • Windfall tax putting billions of pounds of investment at risk, Hunt warned

    Jeremy Hunt has been urged to reverse a tax raid on electricity generators amid warnings that billions of pounds of green investment could be at risk.

  • China Growth Plans Give Commodities Bulls Little to Run With

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s annual National People’s Congress, the first since Beijing brought an abrupt end to three years of crippling Covid Zero restrictions, has begun with a modest target for economic growth and few hints of past stimulus extravagance.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homeb

  • Vanguard gets fresh pressure from retirement investors for relaxing its climate-change stance

    Letter backed by 1,400 customers charges Vanguard with 'breach of fiduciary duty' and lagging the financial-services industry when it comes to climate and ESG.

  • Japan Offers $1.6 Billion to Australia’s Coal-to-Hydrogen Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will offer 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a green innovation fund to accelerate efforts in Australia to produce hydrogen for export from coal and biomass.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strate