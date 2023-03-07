Nexii Signs The Climate Pledge

Nexii Building Solutions Inc.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and brings companies together to accelerate joint action.

Vancouver, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 7, 2023 (Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations) – Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions today announces it has signed The Climate Pledge. Co-founded by Global Optimism and Amazon, The Climate Pledge has been signed by over 375 companies in 34 countries around the globe. Signatories commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.



“We’re thrilled to join fellow climate innovators and industry leaders in signing The Climate Pledge,” said Zosia Brown, Vice President of Sustainability. “Nexii’s breakthrough construction process already goes well beyond industry standards; signing this pledge is a vital commitment in support of our efforts to keep teams accountable across every part of our business.”



Companies and organizations that sign The Climate Pledge agree to three areas of action: measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implementing decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations; and neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, permanent and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.



Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with Global Optimism in 2019 and became the first company to sign it. The Pledge is dedicated to building a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners working together to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy.



Joining The Climate Pledge aligns with Nexii’s mission to reduce the climate impacts of buildings and infrastructure with its products and services, and advances Nexii’s ESG strategy. The company’s roadmap to net zero includes plant decarbonization, automation of GHG data tracking, and working directly with suppliers to drive down impacts.

In addition to joining the Pledge, Nexii has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net Zero Standard that provides a robust framework and clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Nexii’s dedication to sustainability and decarbonizing the built environment is underlined through its 2022 World Green Building Council’s (WorldGBC) Net Zero Buildings and UN Global Compact commitments.





About Nexii Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and planet.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com



About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Over 375 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

