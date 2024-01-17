Nexion Group's AU$405k Market Cap Fall Books Insider Losses

The recent 14% drop in Nexion Group Ltd's (ASX:NNG) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$308.6k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.015 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$246.9k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Nexion Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Paul Cave bought AU$178k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.015 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.012. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Nexion Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:NNG Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Nexion Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nexion Group insiders own about AU$1.1m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Nexion Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Nexion Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Nexion Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Nexion Group (5 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

