U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +2.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    +16.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0167 (+1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0135 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6400
    -3.0800 (-2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.29
    -1,148.69 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.77
    -5.36 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Nexion Travel Group Honors Veterans Through Its Veterans in Travel Program

·5 min read

Host agency offers scholarship to veterans and active-duty military spouses to learn the travel agency business

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 11 is a day that blends spirited celebration with somber commemoration as Americans honor those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces. This Veterans Day Nexion Travel Group, the industry's leading host agency for independent travel professionals, is putting the spotlight on veterans in the travel industry, and the unique talents and insights they bring to this already diverse and dynamic field.

Nexion Veterans in Travel offers military veterans and active-duty military spouses the chance to become a travel advisor.
Nexion Veterans in Travel offers military veterans and active-duty military spouses the chance to become a travel advisor.

Since its inception in 2018, Nexion's Veterans in Travel scholarship program has welcomed nearly 200 members. This program helps connect veterans with the education and resources they need to become independent travel professionals.

Veterans in Travel offers a 50% scholarship to the award-winning Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Virtual Campus, which includes a rigorous curriculum, study group cohort, lectures by faculty and industry leaders, and assistance with a business plan. After completing the Virtual Campus, Nexion Veterans in Travel Participants are able to join Nexion Travel Group without paying an activation fee, and have the option of being mentored by a fellow veteran.

"Veterans are an untapped resource in the travel industry," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. "They often have traveled the world through their experiences in the armed forces, and have gained valuable skills in their military careers. They bring commitment, intelligence and determination to their businesses, and make excellent travel advisors."

One such person is Manuela Henning, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served just shy of 30 years before going into business and starting her own travel agency, Vivi's Voyages. For her, it was a natural transition.

"Veterans are well suited for a career in the travel industry," says Henning. "We can lean on our own experiences, as most of us have either lived in or were deployed to far-off places during our military careers.  We also have access to a vast network of other fellow veterans, giving us a great place to start building our own client base. Nexion's Veterans in Travel program is a great entryway into the field, and so far, my experience has been nothing short of amazing.  I've gotten the chance to meet other veterans in the program, and because of this common experience we all share, we've been able to forge what I'm sure will be long-lasting relationships.  We've been able to rely on one another throughout the training and beyond, not unlike when we were in the service."

Henning was recognized with Nexion's Rising Star award this year for the intense dedication she has shown to her business, consistently selling travel while also committing to the hard work of being a parent.

Nexion Veterans in Travel is also available to spouses of active-duty military members. Due to the nature of military life, spouses often find themselves moving frequently, and often with short notice. Becoming a travel advisor is a great option for a portable and lucrative career that can be done from anywhere.

"Military spouses are an incredibly important part of a service member's life," Friedman commented. "Their support at home enables their military spouse to concentrate on the all-encompassing, often dangerous work they are doing. It is our privilege to offer a path to business ownership through this program. Military spouses know what it means to be flexible and serve others—being a travel advisor is a natural fit for them."

As with any entrepreneurial venture, myriad challenges await those brave individuals making the change from servicemember to small business owner, but the skills and relationships acquired through years of service, combined with an insatiable appetite for exploration and adventure, are often a winning formula for success in the travel industry. Or, as Henning puts it:

"Some bonds can never be broken; something every veteran knows, and carries with them into their next chapter in life.  For me, that's also true among veterans in travel."

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as professional business owners, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email sales@nexion.com. To learn more about Nexion Veterans in Travel program, visit https://veteransintravel.com/.

About Nexion Travel Group

Nexion® Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. As part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:
Berit Griffin
bgriffin@travelleaders.com
651-442-5173

 

Nexion (PRNewsfoto/Nexion)
Nexion (PRNewsfoto/Nexion)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexion-travel-group-honors-veterans-through-its-veterans-in-travel-program-301675941.html

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

    Airbnb has been doing well financially in a difficult market due to its asset-light business model

  • Amex GBT’s Optimism Stops at Year-End as Economic Uncertainties Cloud 2023

    American Express Global Business Travel continues to benefit from the ongoing rebound of business trips. In particular the reopening of countries in Asia Pacific, barring China of course, bodes well for the world’s biggest travel agency. In fact it’s the “highest recovered region,” primarily driven by the recovery in Australia and India, said CEO Paul […]

  • All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day

    Starbucks, Wendy's and IHOP are some of the food joints honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11

  • Carnival Is Down 70% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Since then, Carnival has lost about 70% from the high it reached last June -- even as most of its fleet returned to the seas and future bookings have climbed. Carnival's situation is a mixed bag of positive and negative points at the moment. Carnival's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive for the first time since sailing resumed.

  • Here's Why Smart Investors Should Be Buying Airbnb's Stock Hand Over Fist

    This situation is precisely where Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) finds itself. Smart investors are the ones who look at Airbnb's business and don't let short-term sentiment affect their long-term investing decisions. Every critical metric Airbnb reports grew rapidly in the third quarter.

  • U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom

    U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels and capitalise on pent up travel demand, with construction of new properties picking up pace in the United States after the pandemic halted expansion plans. Travel recovery in other parts of the world boosted results of major hotel chains this year, but President Xi Jinping's measures to contain COVID in China have pressured room growth and hospitality revenue in the country.

  • Russian troops remain on Dnipros right bank but Ukrainian Armed Forces are prepared to respond to all possible developments Operational Command Pivden (South)

    Though Russian forces have transferred some of their equipment to the left bank of the River Dnipro and are reinforcing defence lines there, some Russian troops remain on Dnipro's right bank. Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national 24/7 broadcast Quote: "We can state that they are withdrawing some of their weapons and equipment and are really reinforcing defence lines on the left bank [of the River Dnipro].

  • Veterans Day: Here’s where active and retired military can eat for free

    Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

  • I Can’t Teach the History of WWII with a Ban on Critical Race Theory

    I wonder if it is still legal to teach students about what Black soldiers and veterans experienced

  • Marriott betting on blended business and leisure travel with launch of new brand

    Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is launching a new extended-stay brand in the U.S. and Canada as the Bethesda hotel giant seeks to meet a growing demand from travelers for home-like amenities as work and leisure trips are combined. The company says its launch of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, focused on the premium and luxury markets, could ultimately spur development globally — and it looks in part to be a bid to enter a market pioneered by D.C.’s Placemakr, which offers developers a chance to rent out serviced accommodations and make revenue on apartment units that haven’t been signed to long-term leases. The new Marriott brand will feature accommodations with a separate living room and up to three bedrooms, a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.

  • Disney World guests stranded at resort during vacation

    A family staying at Walt Disney World trying to extend their stay after a canceled flight say Disney won't make any new reservations.

  • Veterans Day free food: Deals that vets can get at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme and more

    Veteran and active military personnel can get free food and discounts at numerous restaurants and fast food chains on Nov. 11.

  • Veterans Day 2022: Local freebies for service members and community ceremonies

    Veterans and active-duty servicepeople can obtain any or all of these freebies and attend the community-wide events.

  • 'Glory to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' as troops enter Kherson

    STORY: Video obtained by Reuters and released on Friday showed people cheering and celebrating Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson's Freedom Square. Two men lifted a female soldier on their shoulders and tossed her into the air. Some residents wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags. One man was weeping with joy.Further video also obtained by Reuters and released on Friday (November 11) showed a man waving the Ukrainian flag in front of people gathered at Freedom Square in Kherson. People looked on, cheered and chanted ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!’, ‘Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!’ the video showed. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the buildings which match file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.Ukraine's defense intelligence agency said on Friday that Ukrainian units were entering the southern city of Kherson and told any Russian troops still there to surrender.

  • Here Are All Of The Veterans Day Freebies Our Heros Deserve

    This Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering free meals and discounts for veterans and active military members, including Starbucks, Red Lobster, and so many more.

  • China eases, slightly, its draconian "zero-COVID" restrictions

    The moves are clearly aimed at luring some business back into the country, but they may not go far enough to entice many travelers.

  • Ukraine Latest: Key Dnipro Bridge Hit as Kyiv’s Troops Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- An attack damaged a key bridge over the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces have liberated dozens of settlements in the country’s northeast and south.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Infla

  • Analysis-Russia's planned Kherson retreat a double-edged sword for Kyiv

    When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed his nation after Russia said it planned to withdraw its forces from the west bank of the River Dnipro in southern Ukraine he betrayed few signs of relief. Besides suspecting that Russia may be laying a trap for his forces, his downbeat demeanour on Wednesday evening may reflect what Western military and diplomatic sources say looks like a bittersweet moment for Kyiv. If it happens, the planned retreat could make life easier for the Russian army, in some respects, and harder for Ukraine.

  • Holland America Line's Black Friday Offer Includes Crew Appreciation and Up to 40% Off Cruise Fares

    Holland America Line is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with a "Black Friday Offer" that start Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 27, 2022. Guests who book select cruises starting from 2022 holiday sailings will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) and have access to up to 40% off cruise-only fares.

  • The retreat from Kherson shows Russia is losing face

    Editorial: All the signs are that 2023 will bring further setbacks for President Putin’s badly led and poorly equipped forces