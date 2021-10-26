Nexity: 9M 2021 Business activity and revenue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Paris, October 26, 2021, 5.45pm CEST
STRONG REVENUE GROWTH: +26% OVER THE FIRST 9 MONTHS
ANNUAL TARGETS CONFIRMED
Positive momentum in reservations
13,180 new home reservations at the end of September 2021: -3% in volume over 9 months, +6% in Q31
Encouraging signs for the refilling of the supply for sale
Number of building permits obtained: +28% vs. 2020, up for the first time since 2019 (+8%)
Strong revenue growth1: +26% vs. 2020 and +22% vs. 2019
Revenues of €3.1bn for the new scope1, driven by residential real estate development (+38%) and services (+10%)
Strong rebound in coworking activities (+20%), benefiting from the change in office uses
Annual targets confirmed
Around 20.000 new home reservations in 2021
Revenues over €4.4bn (excluding the contribution of disposed activities), at least equal to 2020 on the new scope
Current operating profit of over €360m, on the new scope, equivalent to an operating margin above 8%
Strong visibility on future activity (pipeline of more than €20bn)
Business potential of €13.8bn, i.e. 5 years of development activity
High backlog of €6.6bn, i.e. 3 years of development activity
Key figures as of end-September 2021
New home reservations France
9M 2021
Change
Revenue (€m)
9M 2021
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change
Change
Volume (nb of units)
13,180
-3%
Development
2,492
1,907
1,966
+31%
+27%
of which retail sales
8,140
+17%
Residential Real estate
2,133
1,543
1,691
+38%
+26%
of which bulk sales
5,040
-24%
Commercial Real estate
359
364
275
-1%
+31%
Services
583
531
547
+10%
+7%
Value (€m)
2,868
-3%
Other activities
1
-
1
ns
ns
of which retail sales
1,962
+18%
Revenue new scope (1)
3,077
2,438
2,514
+26%
+22%
of which bulk sales
906
-30%
Disposed activities
211
299
291
Reported revenue
3,288
2,737
2,805
+20%
+17%
(1) Calculated on the new scope basis, i.e. without H1 2021 disposed activities: Century 21 (consolidated until March 31st) and Ægide-Domitys (consolidated until June 30th).
Véronique BEDAGUE, Chief Executive Officer, commented
"For Nexity, the third quarter confirms the recovery momentum that has been underway since the beginning of the year. The increase in our granted permits for the first time since 2019 confirms the expertise of Nexity's teams in developing the most relevant projects to meet the challenges of tomorrow's cities. This is an encouraging sign for the future. Our new home reservations rose in the third quarter on a comparable basis. Demand for residential real estate is still strong from institutional investors. The extension of tax incentives scheme beyond 2022 for individual investors and first-time buyers gives us visibility to produce more housing. Nexity is confident in its ability to deliver its 2021 targets despite the observed rise in construction costs and certain supply delays. Our high level of backlog allows us to look at the future with confidence and ambition. In the face of climate, environmental and social emergency, it is more than ever necessary to accelerate the building of "the city over the city", and to support the renewal of city centers whose infrastructures must be transformed to become more resilient and service-oriented. Our financial capacity will allow us to intensify our efforts with investments in this direction starting this year, and prepare for future growth.”
Consolidated revenue
9M 2021
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change
Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Change
Development
2,492
1,907
1,966
+ 31%
+ 27%
815
703
682
+ 16%
+ 20%
Residential Real estate
2,133
1,543
1,691
+ 38%
+ 26%
735
642
586
+ 15%
+ 26%
Commercial Real estate
359
364
275
- 1%
+ 31%
80
61
96
+ 30%
- 17%
Services
583
531
547
+ 10%
+ 7%
198
198
189
- 0%
+ 5%
Other activities
1
-
1
ns
ns
-
-
-
ns
ns
Revenue - new scope
3,077
2,437,6
2,514
+ 26%
+ 22%
1,013
901
871
+ 12%
+ 16%
Revenue - disposed activities (1)
211
299
291
-
120
94
Revenue
3,288
2,737
2,805
+ 20%
+ 17%
1,013
1,021
964
- 1%
+ 5%
(1) The new scope of consolidation corresponds to the scope of business excluding the contribution of disposed activities (Century 21 and Ægide-Domitys). Disposed activities have been consolidated until March 31 for Century 21 and until June 30 for Ægide-Domitys. In H1 2019, disposed activities include Guy Hoquet l’Immobilier.
Note: Revenues from development activities are recognized using the percentage of completion method for VEFA and property development contracts, i.e. calculated on the basis of notarized sales and pro rata to the stage of completion of all inventory costs incurred.
Reported revenues (in operational reporting) for the first 9 months 2021 were €3,288 million, and €3,077 million on the new scope (excluding the contribution of businesses sold in the first half), up €639 million (+26%) compared to the end of September 2020 (which, as a reminder, had been affected by a drop in revenues due to the impacts of the Covid-19 health crisis of around €430 million). Revenues increased by 22% compared to the first nine months of 2019, reflecting strong growth in all of the Group's businesses over the past two years.
In the third quarter alone, revenues were up 12% compared with Q3 2020 given the good level of revenues from residential and commercial real estate.
In Q4, revenues are expected to be lower than in Q4 2020, mainly due to the base effect on revenues from commercial real estate, which will not benefit from major orders (such as the Eco-campus in La Garenne-Colombes, which have represented €400 million in Q4 2020, and for residential real estate, forecasts of notarized deeds and completion rates that are expected to be lower than last year given the portfolio of operations and economic conditions.
Under IFRS, reported revenues at the end of September 2021 amounted to €3,022 million, compared with €2,554 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of 18%. These revenues exclude revenues from joint ventures in application of IFRS 11, which requires the equity accounting of proportionately consolidated joint ventures in operational reporting.
Residential Real estate Development
Nexity's activity is resilient, with new home reservations in France down slightly in volume (-3%) and in value (-3%) at the end of September 2021, with an improvement in momentum in the third quarter of 2021 (+6% in volume on the new scope). Given the low level of commercial launches since the beginning of the year and the still very rapid time-to-market (nearly 5 months), the level of commercial supply remains at a low level at the end of September (7,709 lots), but up 6% compared to June 30, 2021. This trend should continue in the coming months given the increase in building permits obtained by Nexity at the end of September, up for the first time since 2019 (+8% compared to 2019, +28% compared to 2020 at the same date). This performance outstrips the slight, but still insufficient, recovery in the issuance of collective permits at the national level (-6% vs. 2019, +7% vs. 2020). Solid level of activity in planning and development (permits filed up by around 50% compared with 2020).
On the commercial front, the marked return of individual investors, helped by financing conditions that are at the lowest level on record, is being confirmed: individual clients reservations rose by 17% in volume (8,140 reservations at end-September) with a slight increase in the average selling price (+1.2% to €243,800 including tax), with contrasting performances between the Paris region and medium-sized cities in the rest of France, whose attractiveness is increasing. As anticipated by the Group, bulk sales continued to grow (+10% over the quarter, i.e., nearly 40% of all reservations made since the beginning of the year), and should accelerate in the fourth quarter given the growing interest of institutional investors and pre-contracts.
Across the entire scope of Residential Real estate Development (including subdivisions and international), reservations for the first nine months of the year were up 2% in volume and 1% in value, with particularly dynamic activity outside France and a strong growth in reservations in Poland.
Total revenues amounted to €2,133 million, up 38% compared with the end of September 2020, when activity was penalized by the complete halt in construction at the start of the health crisis. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, revenues were up 15% to €735 million.
During the third quarter, Nexity was selected as the winner of a number of large-scale mixed-use urban projects, notably in Lyon-Confluence (69) (a mixed-use development of housing and higher education and training establishments with a total surface area of 33,000 sq.m.) and in Sainte-Adresse near Le Havre (76) (a mixed-use development with a total surface area of 22,000 sq.m. comprising apartments, a serviced residence, premises for cultural purpose, retail units and light industrial spaces). These projects are based on Nexity's innovative environmental and social ambitions (bioclimatic architecture that revolutionizes energy standards to radically reduce energy consumption, integration into the local economy, biodiversity refuges, mixed use and reversibility).
Commercial Real estate Development
As of end-September 2021, Nexity recorded €335 million of order intake, of which €260 million in the Paris region, thanks in particular to Reiwa, the Group's future headquarters in Saint-Ouen, making it possible to be confident about reaching the annual target of €400 million. Commercial real estate development revenues at the end of September were down slightly by 1.4% compared with the end of September 2020 at €359 million. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, revenues were up 30% compared with Q3 2020 to €80 million, given the progress of operations under construction. The Eco-campus in La Garenne-Colombes, which is at the construction start-up stage, is still making a small contribution to revenue.
In a commercial real estate market that is still below its pre-Covid levels, Nexity does not anticipate any major order intake in the coming months. On the other hand, discussions on new uses show the need to design new buildings in line with these new requirements.
Services
At end-September 2021, Services revenue in the new scope is up 10% compared with end-September 2020, at €583 million.
Revenue from Property Management activities is up 6% at end-September 2021, and up 5% in the third quarter alone
Revenue from property management activities is up 5%, driven by services to companies, which grew by 6% with the acquisition of new mandates, and by the good recovery in services to individuals (transactions and rentals), which grew by 4%.
Revenue from the Studéa student residences business is also up 6% compared with the end of September. The success of the marketing campaign for the 2021/2022 academic year has enabled the Group to achieve an occupancy rate of close to 100% at the end of September with the resumption of classroom studies, reflecting student demand for this type of accommodation.
Revenue from coworking activities is sharply up by 20%, with a significantly improved occupancy rate of 79% compared with 69% at the end of December 2020 (and June 2021). This growth is due to increased demand from users for greater flexibility in line with changing usage, and Nexity is particularly well placed to take advantage of this trend. This business should continue to grow strongly with the change in office uses and the dedicated offer that the Group is proposing with Nexity@work.
Revenue from the Distribution business rose by 19%, reflecting the good level of commercial activity with the interest of individual investors in investing in real estate
A conference call will be held today in English at 6.30 p.m. CET, available in Our financial information section within the website https://nexity.group/en/finance with the code 6606778# calling one of the following numbers:
+33 (0)1 76 77 25 07
+44 (0)330 336 9434
+1 646 828 8193
The presentation accompanying this conference will be available on the Group’s website from 6:15 p.m. CET and may be viewed at the following address: https://orange.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1500932&tp_key=04eb2d9b84
The conference call will be available on replay at https://nexity.group/en/finance from the following day.
Disclaimer: The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.20-0280 on 9 April 2020, as revised by an amendment filed with the AMF on 28 April 2020, could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.
Contact
Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56 - investorrelations@nexity.fr
ANNEX OPERATIONAL REPORTING
Residential Real Estate - Quarterly Reservations
2021
2020
2019
Number of units
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
New homes (France)
4,092
4,843
3,508
7,299
3,848
5,402
3,450
7,344
4,163
5,246
3,598
Subdivisions
367
439
338
660
244
297
360
836
435
559
258
International
247
404
249
503
193
74
165
307
161
137
36
Total new scope
4,706
5,686
4,095
8,462
4,285
5,773
3,975
8,487
4,759
5,942
3,892
Reservations directly recorded by Ægide
348
389
143
336
392
207
450
394
357
285
Total number of reservations
4,706
6,034
4,484
8,605
4,621
6,165
4,182
8,937
5,153
6,299
4,177
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
2021
2020
2019
Value, in €m incl. VAT
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
New homes (France)
845
1,056
792
1,534
855
1,141
750
1,442
797
1,079
714
Subdivisions
33
42
29
57
19
25
30
76
35
46
20
International
48
72
41
91
29
11
26
47
37
13
3
Total new scope
927
1,170
862
1,682
903
1,177
806
1,565
868
1,138
738
Reservations directly recorded by Ægide
85
90
32
70
90
41
87
113
72
59
Total amount reserved (€m incl. VAT)
927
1,255
952
1,713
974
1,267
847
1,652
981
1,209
797
Residential Real Estate - Cumulated Reservations
2021
2020
2019
Number of units
9M
H1
Q1
FY
9M
H1
Q1
FY
9M
H1
Q1
New homes (France)
12,443
8,351
3,508
19,999
12,700
8,852
3,450
20,351
13,007
8,844
3,598
Subdivisions
1,144
777
338
1,561
901
657
360
2,088
1,252
817
258
International
900
653
249
935
432
239
165
641
334
173
36
Total new scope
14,487
9,781
4,095
22,495
14,033
9,748
3,975
23,080
14,593
9,834
3,892
Reservations directly recorded by Ægide
737
737
389
1,078
935
599
207
1,486
1,036
642
285
Total number of reservations
15,224
10,518
4,484
23,573
14,968
10,347
4,182
24,566
15,629
10,476
4,177
Including new homes France
13,180
9,088
3,897
21,077
13,635
9,451
3,657
21,837
14,043
9,486
3,883
ECART
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
OK
2021
2020
2019
Value, in €m incl. VAT
9M
H1
Q1
FY
9M
H1
Q1
FY
9M
H1
Q1
New homes (France)
2,693
1,848
792
4,281
2,747
1,892
750
4,031
2,589
1,793
714
Subdivisions
104
71
29
131
74
55
30
177
101
66
20
International
162
113
41
156
65
36
26
100
53
16
3
Total new scope
2,959
2,032
862
4,568
2,887
1,983
806
4,308
2,743
1,875
738
Reservations directly recorded by Ægide
175
175
90
233
201
131
41
330
244
131
59
Total amount reserved (€m incl. VAT)
3,134
2,207
952
4,802
3,088
2,115
847
4,639
2,987
2,006
797
Including new homes France
2,868
2,023
882
4,515
2,948
2,023
792
4,362
2,833
1,923
773
Breakdown of new home reservations by client – France
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Homebuyers
2,447
19%
2,305
17%
6%
o/w: - First-time buyers
2,082
16%
1,970
14%
6%
- Other homebuyers
365
3%
335
2%
9%
Individual investors
5,693
43%
4,680
34%
22%
Professional landlords
5,040
38%
6,650
49%
-24%
o/w: - Institutional investors
1,735
13%
4,201
31%
-59%
- Social housing operators
3,305
25%
2,449
18%
35%
Total
13,18
100%
13,635
100%
-3%
Services
September 2021
December 2020
Change
Property Management
Portfolio of managed housing
- Condominium management
703,000
Restatement of disposed activities*
18,000
- Condominium management restated
680,000
685,000
- 0.7%
- Rental management
173,000
Restatement of disposed activities*
12,900
- Rental management restated
159,000
160,100
- 0.7%
Commercial real estate
- Assets under management (in millions of sq.m)
20.4
19.7
+ 3.6%
Serviced properties
Student residences
- Number of residences in operation
129
125
+ 4
- Rolling 12-month occupancy rate
92.5%
94.0%
- 1.5 pt
Shared office space
- Number of sites opened
25
25
0
- Rolling 12-month occupancy rate
70%
69%
- 5.0 pts
Distribution
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
- Total reservations
3,716
2,700
+ 38%
- Reservations on behalf of third parties
2,428
1,527
+ 59%
* Apartments managed by Nexity’s Polish team in Condominium management and by Domitys for rental management.
Revenue - Quarterly
2021
2020
2019
In million euros
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Development
814.8
826.8
850.7
1,746.6
702.8
680.5
523.7
1,252.4
681.7
678.7
605.6
Residential Real estate
735.4
742.3
655.4
1,216.1
641.7
433.7
467.2
1,151.1
585.8
594.3
510.9
Commercial Real estate
79.5
84.5
195.3
530.5
61.0
246.7
56.6
101.37
95.8
84.4
94.7
Services
197.9
209.2
176.2
236.8
198.0
161.2
171.4
259.6
189.3
184.9
173.0
Property management
140.2
129.1
126.5
129.3
133.3
114.2
126.1
136.8
132.9
130.2
123.1
Distribution
57.7
80.0
49.7
107.5
64.8
47.0
45.3
122.8
56.5
54.7
50.0
Other activities
0.3
0.0
0.6
0.0
(.0)
0.0
(.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.5
0.4
Revenue - New scope
1,013.0
1,036.0
1,027.5
1,983,4
900,8
841,7
695,2
1,512,1
871,0
864,0
779,0
Revenue - disposed activities (*)
107.1
104.2
134.2
120.2
87.6
91.6
181.9
93.5
95.3
102.1
Revenue
1,013.0
1,143.1
1,131.7
2,117.6
1,021.0
929.3
786.8
1,694.0
964.5
959.4
881.1
* Disposed activities have been consolidated until March 31st for Century 21 and until June 30th for Ægide-Domitys.
Backlog
2021
2020
2019
In million euros, excl. tax
9M
H1
Q1
12M
9M
H1
Q1
12M
9M
H1
Q1
Residential Real estate
5,610
5,504
5,641
5,789
5,397
5,285
4,796
4,640
4,510
4,493
4,269
Commercial Real estate
1,013
1,059
1,138
1,032
321
373
398
456
401
269
222
Total Backlog
6,622
6,563
6,778
6,820
5,719
5,659
5,194
5,095
4,911
4,762
4,491
Restatement of projects directly recorded by Ægide
242
280
Total Backlog new scope
6,622
6,563
6,536
6,540
GLOSSARY
Time-to-market: Available market supply compared to reservations for the last 12 months, expressed in months, for new home reservations segment in France
Business potential: The total volume of potential business at any given moment, expressed as a number of units and/or revenue excluding VAT, within future projects in Residential Real Estate Development (New homes, Subdivisions and International) as well as Commercial Real Estate Development, validated by the Group’s Committee, in all structuring phases, including the projects of the Group’s urban regeneration business (Villes & Projets); this business potential includes the Group’s current supply for sale, its future supply (project phases not yet marketed on purchased land, and projects not yet launched associated with land secured through options)
Current operating profit: Includes all operating profit items with the exception of items resulting from unusual, abnormal and infrequently occurring transactions. In particular, impairment of goodwill is not included in current operating profit
Development backlog (or order book): The Group’s already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development businesses (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development). The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built)
EBITDA: Defined by Nexity as equal to current operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets, net changes in provisions, share-based payment expenses and the transfer from inventory of borrowing costs directly attributable to property developments, plus dividends received from equity-accounted investees whose operations are an extension of the Group’s business. Depreciation and amortization include right-of-use assets calculated in accordance with IFRS 16, together with the impact of neutralising internal margins on disposal of an asset by development companies, followed by take-up of a lease by a Group company.
EBITDA after lease payments: EBITDA net of expenses recorded for lease payments that are restated to reflect the application of IFRS 16 Leases
Free cash flow: Cash generated by operating activities after taking into account tax paid, financial expenses, repayment of lease liabilities, changes in WCR, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method and net investments in operating assets
Joint ventures: Entities over whose activities the Group has joint control, established by contractual agreement. Most joint ventures are property developments (Residential Real Estate Development and Commercial Real Estate Development) undertaken with another developer (co-developments)
Land bank: The amount corresponding to acquired land development rights for projects in France carried out before obtaining a building permit or, in some cases, planning permissions
Net profit before non-recurring items: Group share of net profit restated for non-recurring items such as change in fair value adjustments in respect of the ORNANE bond issue and items included in non-current operating profit (disposal of significant operations, any goodwill impairment losses, remeasurement of equity-accounted investments following the assumption of control)
New scope: Scope of consolidation excluding the contribution of disposed activities (Century 21 and Ægide-Domitys) and capital gains. Disposed activities have been consolidated until March 31 for Century 21 and until June 30 for Ægide-Domitys. In H1 2019, disposed activities include Guy Hoquet l’Immobilier.
Order intake: Development for Commercial Real Estate: The total of selling prices excluding VAT as stated in definitive agreements for Commercial Real Estate Development projects, expressed in euros for a given period (notarial deeds of sale or development contracts).
Operational reporting: According to IFRS but with joint ventures proportionately consolidated. This presentation is used by management as it better reflects the economic reality of the Group’s business activities
Pipeline: The pipeline is the sum of business potential and backlog. it can be expressed as a number of months or years of activity (like the backlog or the potential) on the basis of a reference revenue (calculated on the previous financial year for residential real estate and on the average of the last 5 years for commercial real estate).
Property Management: Management of residential properties (rentals, brokerage), common areas of apartment buildings (as managing agent on behalf of condominium owners), commercial properties, and services provided to users. The Group’s business activities in the management and operation of student residences as well as flexible workspaces are included in this segment.
Reservations by value: (or expected revenue from reservations) – Residential Real Estate: The net total of selling prices including VAT as stated in reservation agreements for development projects, expressed in euros for a given period, after deducting all reservations cancelled during the period
Attachment