Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - December 2021

Nexity
·1 min read
NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date

Total number
of shares

Net total number of
voting rights

December 31, 2021

56,129,724

Total gross

56,129,724

Net total

55,212,170

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, January 5, 2022

Attachment


