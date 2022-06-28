U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,958.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.25
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.43
    +0.67 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0870
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,312.45
    -488.41 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.11
    -9.96 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,846.78
    -202.69 (-0.75%)
     

NexJ Announces Election of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXJF

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc., (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announced results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2022.  All four of the nominees listed in NexJ's Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2022 and proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of NexJ.  The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. 

The proxies received by management were as follows:

E. Scott Beattie           

Votes FOR: 11,328,755                                 

WITHHELD: 14,535

William F. Morris       

Votes FOR: 11,328,755                                 

WITHHELD: 14,535

William M. Tatham     

Votes FOR: 11,333,755                                 

WITHHELD:   9,535

David Yach                 

Votes FOR: 11,328,650                                 

WITHHELD: 14,640

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c2741.html

Recommended Stories