NexJ Systems Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

March 8, 2022
In this article:
  • NEXJF

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Summary

  • The Company continued its planned transition from a perpetual license model to a more predictable subscription license model generating $551K in license and subscription revenue for the fourth quarter, an increase of $505K as compared to $46K in the fourth quarter of the previous year

  • Unbilled contracted subscription license revenue of $964K will be recognized as revenue in future quarters as compared to zero in the previous year

  • $3.6M of revenue for the fourth quarter as compared to $4.2M in the fourth quarter of the previous year

  • $225K in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter as compared to $836K in the fourth quarter of the previous year

  • $186K of net loss for the fourth quarter as compared to $417K of net income in the fourth quarter of the previous year

  • $1.5M in license and subscription revenue for the year, an increase of $1.3M as compared to $156K in the previous year

  • $15.3M in revenue for the year as compared to $16.9M in the previous year

  • $821K in Adjusted EBITDA for the year as compared to $985K in the previous year

  • $468K in net loss for the year is a $1.0M improvement over $1.5M of net loss in the previous year

  • Continued to increase the recurring subscription license revenue by delivering two new subscription license products to a leading bank based in Australia and New Zealand that support multiple cloud deployment options and real-time data streaming for enhanced analytics and reporting

"In 2021 our subscription-based license model continued to grow with subscription software licenses making up approximately 15% of total revenue in Q4 and 10% for 2021," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO. "The new software pricing model introduced in January 2021 resulted in the deferral of revenue recognition on new software contracts which would otherwise have been recognized as revenue under the previous perpetual license model. Our strategic partnerships in globally recognizable financial services firms, growing subscription license opportunities and prudent management of expenses has established a strong foundation for 2022."

NexJ Systems Inc.








Fourth Quarter Financial Results





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




(Unaudited)









Quarter ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Revenue

$


$


$


$

License and subscription fees

551


46


1,528


156

Professional services

1,123


2,058


5,683


7,779

Maintenance and support

1,919


2,143


8,122


8,915


3,593


4,247


15,333


16,850

Cost of revenue

711


921


3,588


4,082

Gross profit

2,882


3,326


11,745


12,768









Operating Expenses








Research and development

1,132


1,082


5,342


5,514

Sales and marketing

491


610


2,145


2,543

General and administrative

1,034


798


3,437


3,726


2,657


2,490


10,924


11,783









Adjusted EBITDA

225


836


821


985









Share-based payment expense

12


(20)


76


164

Depreciation and amortization

249


212


920


862

Deferred share unit expense

-


-


-


275

Restructuring costs

-


(36)


-


924

Income (loss) from operations

(36)


680


(175)


(1,240)









Foreign exchange loss

136


222


220


148

Finance income

(5)


(2)


(20)


(47)

Finance expense

19


43


93


144

Net income (loss)

(186)


417


(468)


(1,485)


Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gain (loss), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning financial services productivity software is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and help drive increased revenues. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services sub-verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) out ability to successful integrate and manage acquired businesses, offerings and people; (ii) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (iii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iv) our dependence on key personnel, and ability to attract and retain talent; (v) our compensation structure; (vi) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (vii) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (viii) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (ix) market acceptance of our products and services; * commercial success of products resulting from our investments in research and development; (xi) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; (xi) competition in our industry; (xii) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xiii) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xiv) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xv) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xvi) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xvii) general economic conditions; and (xviii) failure to manage our growth successfully.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 8, 2022, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NexJ Systems Inc.




Statements of Financial Position




(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




(Unaudited)









December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020





Assets





$


$

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

5,489


5,426

Accounts receivable

5,457


3,546

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,334


1,320

Total current assets

12,280


10,292





Non-current assets:




Property and equipment

612


768

Right-of-use assets

951


1,280

Goodwill

1,753


1,753

Investments

-


255

Contract costs

88


51

Other assets

-


403

Total non-current assets

3,404


4,510





Total assets

15,684


14,802





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,023


1,874

Deferred revenue

6,592


5,374

Lease liabilities

1,152


967

Total current liabilities

9,767


8,215





Non-current liabilities:




Accrued liabilities

62


101

Deferred revenue

328


346

Lease liabilities

83


1,078

Total non-current liabilities

473


1,525





Total liabilities

10,240


9,740





Shareholders' equity:




Share capital

83,485


83,471

Share purchase loans

(3,598)


(3,598)

Contributed surplus

8,735


8,664

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

751


(14)

Deficit

(83,929)


(83,461)

Total shareholders' equity

5,444


5,062





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

15,684


14,802

NexJ Systems Inc.








Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)


(Unaudited)

















Quarter ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Revenue

$


$


$


$

License and subscription fees

551


46


1,528


156

Professional services

1,123


2,058


5,683


7,779

Maintenance and support

1,919


2,143


8,122


8,915


3,593


4,247


15,333


16,850

Cost of revenue

712


926


3,586


4,116

Gross profit

2,881


3,321


11,747


12,734









Expenses:








Research and development

1,134


1,091


5,357


5,556

Sales and marketing

491


610


2,148


2,551

General and administrative

1,292


976


4,417


4,943

Restructuring costs

-


(36)


-


924


2,917


2,641


11,922


13,974









Income (loss) from operations

(36)


680


(175)


(1,240)









Foreign exchange loss

(136)


(222)


(220)


(148)

Finance income

5


2


20


47

Finance expense

(19)


(43)


(93)


(144)


(150)


(263)


(293)


(245)

















Income (loss) for the year

(186)


417


(468)


(1,485)









Other comprehensive income (loss):








Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:








Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

1


(11)


-


(5)

Realized gain on sale of equity securities

765


-


765


-

Net income (loss) for the year and
comprehensive income (loss)

580


406


297


(1,490)









Earnings (loss) per share








Basic and diluted

(0.01)


0.02


(0.02)


(0.07)









Weighted average number of common shares








outstanding, in thousands








Basic and diluted

21,076


21,100


21,064


20,888

NexJ Systems Inc.




Statements of Cash Flows




(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




(Unaudited)









Year ended


Year ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

$


$

Loss for the year

(468)


(1,485)

Adjustments for:




Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

202


284

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

718


578

Changes in contract costs

(37)


85

Share-based payment expense

76


164

Deferred share unit expense

-


218

Finance income

(20)


(47)

Finance expense

93


144

Foreign exchange loss

77


214

Change in non-cash operating working capital:




Accounts receivable

(1,911)


1,929

Prepaid expenses and other assets

231


598

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and provisions

110


(111)

Deferred revenue

1,192


(1,132)

Net cash flows from operating activities

263


1,439





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:




Payment of lease liabilities

(1,120)


(850)

Interest paid

(6)


-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

9


-

Costs of exercise of deferred share units

-


(36)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(1,117)


(886)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(46)


(83)

Sales of equity investment

1,020


-

Interest received

20


47

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

994


(36)





Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(77)


(214)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

63


303





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

5,426


5,123





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

5,489


5,426

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c9243.html

