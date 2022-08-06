U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,179.25
    +257.58 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

NexJ Systems Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXJF

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Summary

  • The Company continued its planned transition from a perpetual license model to a more predictable subscription license model generating $900K in license and subscription revenue for the first half of the year, an increase of 105% as compared to $438K in the first half of the previous year

  • Unbilled contracted subscription license revenue of $982K will be recognized as revenue in future quarters as compared to zero in the first half of the previous year

  • $3.40M of revenue for the second quarter as compared to $3.77M in the second quarter of the previous year

  • $872K in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter as compared to $130K in the second quarter of the previous year

  • $1.69M of net loss for the second quarter as compared to $179K of net loss in the second quarter of the previous year

  • $7.44M in revenue for the six months as compared to $7.70M in the previous year

  • $1.28M in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the six months as compared to $226K in the previous year

  • $2.25M in net loss for the six months as compared to $462K of net loss in the previous year

  • For the first half of the year, approximately $1.9M of expense contributing to the net loss for the same period related to the office lease payments and one time lease termination costs as the Company rationalized its real estate requirements during the quarter and will realize costs savings in excess of $2.2M per year going forward

"As a result of the macro economic conditions during the quarter we experienced a delay in key opportunities impacting our license and subscription revenue which we fully expect to pick up in the second half. Nevertheless, the Company has achieved a growth of 105% in its subscription license revenue year to date over the same period last year," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO of NexJ Systems. "We have prudently managed our financial resources in response to market conditions and we expect to grow our license and subscription revenue this year and stabilize the volatility as we continue our transition to a subscription-based license model"

 

NexJ Systems Inc.









Second Quarter Financial Results









(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







(Unaudited)











 Quarter ended June 30, 


 Six months ended June 30, 



2022


2021


2022


2021










Revenue


$


$


$


$

License and subscription fees


209


395


900


438

Professional services


1,283


1,258


2,727


3,058

Maintenance and support


1,911


2,113


3,810


4,206



3,403


3,766


7,437


7,702

Cost of revenue


1,182


894


2,432


1,957

Gross profit


2,221


2,872


5,005


5,745










Operating Expenses









Research and development


1,677


1,486


3,345


2,881

Sales and marketing


532


517


1,076


1,082

General and administrative


884


739


1,862


1,556



3,093


2,742


6,283


5,519










Adjusted EBITDA


(872)


130


(1,278)


226










Share-based payment expense


6


17


13


54

Depreciation and amortization


498


224


909


442

Lease termination costs


467


-


467


-

Loss from operations


(1,843)


(111)


(2,667)


(270)










Foreign exchange loss (gain)


(149)


50


(120)


150

Finance income


(17)


(6)


(32)


(9)

Finance expense


9


24


(264)


51

Net loss for the period


(1,686)


(179)


(2,251)


(462)

 

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, lease termination costs, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange loss (gain), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) out ability to successful integrate and manage acquired businesses, offerings and people; (ii) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (iii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iv) our dependence on key personnel, and ability to attract and retain talent; (v) our compensation structure; (vi) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (vii) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (viii) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (ix) market acceptance of our products and services; * commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (xi) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; (xii) competition in our industry; (xiii) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xiv) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xv) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xvi) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xvii) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xviii) general economic conditions; and (xviii) failure to manage our growth successfully.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 8, 2022, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.  Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

  NexJ Systems Inc.




  Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position




  (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




  (Unaudited)









June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021





Assets





$


$

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

5,557


5,489

Accounts receivable

759


5,457

Prepaid expenses and other assets 

1,320


1,334

Total current assets

7,636


12,280





Non-current assets:




Property and equipment

406


612

Right-of-use assets

266


951

Goodwill 

1,753


1,753

Contract assets

57


88

Total non-current assets

2,482


3,404





Total assets

10,118


15,684





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 

2,461


2,023

Deferred revenue

4,147


6,592

Lease liabilities 

113


1,152

Total current liabilities

6,721


9,767





Non-current liabilities:




Accrued liabilities

68


62

Deferred revenue

10


328

Lease liabilities

113


83

Total non-current liabilities

191


473





Total liabilities

6,912


10,240





Shareholders' equity:




Share capital 

83,485


83,485

Share purchase loans 

(3,598)


(3,598)

Contributed surplus 

8,748


8,735

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

751


751

Deficit

(86,180)


(83,929)

Total shareholders' equity

3,206


5,444





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,118


15,684

 

NexJ Systems Inc.








Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive loss








(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)







(Unaudited)

















Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Revenue

$


$


$


$

License and subscription fees

209


395


900


438

Professional services

1,283


1,258


2,727


3,058

Maintenance and support

1,911


2,113


3,810


4,206


3,403


3,766


7,437


7,702

Cost of revenue

1,182


887


2,433


1,955

Gross profit

2,221


2,879


5,004


5,747









Expenses:








Research and development

1,678


1,492


3,346


2,895

Sales and marketing

532


518


1,076


1,084

General and administrative

1,387


980


2,782


2,038

Lease termination costs

467


-


467


-


4,064


2,990


7,671


6,017









Loss from operations

(1,843)


(111)


(2,667)


(270)









Foreign exchange gain (loss)

149


(50)


120


(150)

Finance income 

17


6


32


9

Finance expense 

(9)


(24)


264


(51)


157


(68)


416


(192)

















Net loss for the period

(1,686)


(179)


(2,251)


(462)









Other comprehensive loss:








Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:








     Unrealized loss on equity securities

-


(4)


-


(7)

Loss for the period and comprehensive loss

(1,686)


(183)


(2,251)


(469)









Loss per share








Basic and diluted

(0.08)


(0.01)


(0.11)


(0.02)









Weighted average number of common shares 








outstanding, in thousands








Basic and diluted

21,076


21,055


21,076


21,055

 

NexJ Systems Inc.




Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows




(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




(Unaudited)









Six month ended


Six month ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

$


$

Loss for the period

(2,251)


(462)

Adjustments for:




Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

82


108

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

827


334

Changes in contract assets

31


(19)

Share-based payment expense

13


54

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

71


-

Finance income

(32)


(9)

Finance expense

(264)


51

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(106)


81

Change in non-cash operating working capital:




Accounts receivable

4,698


2,648

Prepaid expenses and other assets

14


362

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

443


(38)

Deferred revenue

(2,763)


(1,494)

Net cash flows from operating activities

763


1,616





Cash flows used in financing activities:




Payment of lease liabilities

(882)


(557)

Interest paid

(4)


(3)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(886)


(560)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

-


(32)

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

53


-

Interest received

32


9

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

85


(23)





Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

106


(81)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

68


952





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

5,489


5,426





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

5,557


6,378

 

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/06/c1995.html

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe Boston-based investment fir

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh losses at the Geico car insurer, where parts shortages and higher used vehicle prices boosted accident claims. Despite the huge net loss, "the results show Berkshire's resilience," said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst who rates Berkshire "neutral."

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the quarter, reporting $3.8 billion in purchases, according to res

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World Series of Poker Player Charged With Spoofing Gold Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nevada metals trader with a side gig on the world poker circuit was charged Friday with manipulating gold and silver markets using a technique called spoofing. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe Commodity Futures Trading Commis

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • 10 Companies That Would Take a Hit From a 15% Minimum Corporate Tax

    The tax would help fund the climate and healthcare deal proposed by Democrats. If it goes through, larger companies would bear the burden.

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Is Trending Stock Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

    Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.

  • Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) closed at $9.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

    Elon Musk enjoys and cultivates celebrity status as the CEO of Tesla . Fanboys of the executive fell over themselves at the Aug. 4 annual meeting to show their appreciation for Musk's role in developing electric vehicles. In addition to Tesla, he runs SpaceX, Boring Co. and Neuralink.

  • AMTD Digital and 9 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August

    In this article, we discuss AMTD Digital and 9 other stocks Redditors are buying in August. If you want to see more stocks that Redditors are buying this month, click AMTD Digital and 4 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August. A meme stock typically gets popular among retail investors through social media. A little-known […]