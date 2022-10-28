NexJ Systems Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Summary

The Company continued its planned transition from a perpetual license model to a more predictable subscription license model generating $1.47M in license and subscription revenue for the first three quarters of the year, an increase of 50% as compared to $977K in the first three quarters of the previous year

$4.03M of revenue for the third quarter as compared to $4.04M in the third quarter of the previous year

$840K in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $370K in the third quarter of the previous year

$658K of net loss for the third quarter as compared to $180K of net income in the third quarter of the previous year

$11.47M in revenue for the nine months as compared to $11.74M in the previous year

$2.12M in Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $596K in the previous year

$2.91M in net loss for the nine months as compared to $282K of net loss in the previous year

For the first three quarters of the year, approximately $1.9M of expense contributing to the net loss for the same period related to the office lease payments and one time lease termination costs as the Company rationalized its real estate requirements during the second quarter and will realize costs savings in excess of $2.2M per year going forward

On August 29, 2022, the Company and N. Harris Computer Corporation ("Harris") announced the parties have entered into an arrangement agreement by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the CBCA (the "Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Acquisition, Harris will acquire all of the outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis of the Company for a cash consideration of $0.55 for each common share of the Company, with the transaction expected to close in November 2022 subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals

Story continues

NexJ Systems Inc.















Third Quarter Financial Results















(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)











(Unaudited)



















Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue

$

$

$

$ License and subscription fees

568

539

1,468

977 Professional services

1,529

1,502

4,256

4,560 Maintenance and support

1,933

1,997

5,743

6,203



4,030

4,038

11,467

11,740 Cost of revenue

1,113

920

3,545

2,877 Gross profit

2,917

3,118

7,922

8,863

















Operating Expenses















Research and development

1,803

1,329

5,148

4,210 Sales and marketing

547

572

1,623

1,654 General and administrative

1,407

847

3,269

2,403



3,757

2,748

10,040

8,267

















Adjusted EBITDA

(840)

370

(2,118)

596

















Share-based payment expense

4

10

17

64 Depreciation and amortization

51

229

960

671 Lease termination costs

-

-

467

- Income (loss from) operations

(895)

131

(3,562)

(139)

















Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(233)

(66)

(353)

84 Finance income

(6)

(6)

(38)

(15) Finance expense

2

23

(262)

74 Net income (loss) for the period

(658)

180

(2,909)

(282)



Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain measures that have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin which are used to evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and the other items listed below.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting for share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, lease termination costs, deferred share unit expense, restructuring costs, foreign exchange loss (gain), finance income, finance costs, and income taxes. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITDA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings, may contain words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to", "could", "should", "target", "envision", and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may provide to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of NexJ; (ii) the ability of NexJ to protect, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; (iii) the acceptance by the Company's customers and the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the CRM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the Company's ability to attract new customers and develop and maintain existing customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) out ability to successful integrate and manage acquired businesses, offerings and people; (ii) our dependence on a limited number of customers and large project size; (iii) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results; (iv) our dependence on key personnel, and ability to attract and retain talent; (v) our compensation structure; (vi) risks associated with managing large and complex software implementation projects; (vii) uncertainties and assumptions in our sales forecasts, including the extent to which sales proposals are converted into sales; (viii) risks associated with our ability to design, develop, test, market, license and support our software products on a timely basis; (ix) market acceptance of our products and services; * commercial success of products resulting from our investment in research and development; (xi) our success in expanding sales into new international markets; (xii) competition in our industry; (xiii) failure to protect our intellectual property or infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xiv) reliance upon a limited number of third-party software products to develop our products; (xv) defects or disruptions in our products and services; (xvi) currency exchange rate fluctuations; (xvii) lengthy sales cycles for our software; (xviii) general economic conditions; and (xviii) failure to manage our growth successfully.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 8, 2022, and other securities filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







Assets







$

$ Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 4,511

5,489 Accounts receivable 1,087

5,457 Prepaid expenses and other assets 852

1,334 Total current assets 6,450

12,280







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 381

612 Right-of-use assets 245

951 Goodwill 1,753

1,753 Contract assets 33

88 Total non-current assets 2,412

3,404







Total assets 8,862

15,684







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,299

2,023 Deferred revenue 3,740

6,592 Lease liabilities 114

1,152 Total current liabilities 6,153

9,767







Non-current liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 68

62 Deferred revenue 5

328 Lease liabilities 84

83 Total non-current liabilities 157

473







Total liabilities 6,310

10,240







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 83,485

83,485 Share purchase loans (3,598)

(3,598) Contributed surplus 8,752

8,735 Accumulated other comprehensive income 751

751 Deficit (86,838)

(83,929) Total shareholders' equity 2,552

5,444







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,862

15,684

NexJ Systems Inc.













Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)











(Unaudited)































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue $

$

$

$ License and subscription fees 568

539

1,468

977 Professional services 1,529

1,502

4,256

4,560 Maintenance and support 1,933

1,997

5,743

6,203

4,030

4,038

11,467

11,740 Cost of revenue 1,113

919

3,546

2,874 Gross profit 2,917

3,119

7,921

8,866















Expenses:













Research and development 1,803

1,328

5,149

4,223 Sales and marketing 547

573

1,623

1,657 General and administrative 1,462

1,087

4,244

3,125 Lease termination costs -

-

467

-

3,812

2,988

11,483

9,005















Income (loss) from operations (895)

131

(3,562)

(139)















Foreign exchange gain (loss) 223

66

353

(84) Finance income 6

6

38

15 Finance expense (2)

(23)

262

(74)

227

49

653

(143)































Net income (loss) for the period (668)

180

(2,909)

(282)















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Unrealized income (loss) on equity securities -

6

-

(1) Income (loss) for the period and













comprehensive income (loss) (668)

186

(2,909)

(283)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic and diluted (0.03)

0.01

(0.14)

(0.01)















Weighted average number of common shares













outstanding, in thousands













Basic 21,076

21,067

21,076

21,059 Diluted 21,076

21,105

21,076

21,059

NexJ Systems Inc.





Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





(Unaudited)















Nine month ended

Nine month ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: $

$ Loss for the period (2,909)

(282) Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 112

156 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 848

515 Changes in contract assets 55

(46) Share-based payment expense 17

64 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 71

- Finance income (38)

(15) Finance expense (262)

74 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (133)

22 Change in non-cash operating working capital:





Accounts receivable 4,370

2,112 Prepaid expenses and other assets 482

184 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 282

171 Deferred revenue (3,175)

(1,793) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (280)

1,162







Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





Payment of lease liabilities (910)

(839) Interest paid (7)

(4) Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

9 Net cash flows used in financing activities (917)

(834)







Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (5)

(32) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 53

- Interest received 38

15 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 86

(17)







Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 133

(22)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents (978)

289







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,489

5,426







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 4,511

5,715







Supplemental cash flow information:





Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid -

10

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c6496.html