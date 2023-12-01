NexLiving Communities (CVE:NXLV) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.01

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) will pay a dividend of CA$0.01 on the 29th of December. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

NexLiving Communities' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, NexLiving Communities was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 10%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NexLiving Communities Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The most recent annual payment of CA$0.04 is about the same as the annual payment 3 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that NexLiving Communities has grown earnings per share at 57% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 13% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Story continues

We Really Like NexLiving Communities' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for NexLiving Communities (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is NexLiving Communities not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

