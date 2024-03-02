NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.01 Dividend

It looks like NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase NexLiving Communities' shares before the 7th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, NexLiving Communities has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of CA$2.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. NexLiving Communities has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NexLiving Communities generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see NexLiving Communities has grown its earnings rapidly, up 57% a year for the past five years. NexLiving Communities looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. NexLiving Communities's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were three years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is NexLiving Communities worth buying for its dividend? NexLiving Communities has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. NexLiving Communities looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks NexLiving Communities is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for NexLiving Communities (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

