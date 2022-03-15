U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires MasterCPE

·3 min read

Online Continuing Education Course Provider Expands KnowFully's Accounting and Finance Portfolio with Asynchronous, Self-Study Offering

RADNOR, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of MasterCPE.

KnowFully Learning Group (PRNewsfoto/KnowFully Learning Group)
KnowFully Learning Group (PRNewsfoto/KnowFully Learning Group)

Founded in 2010, MasterCPE is an online provider of required continuing professional education (CPE) courses for certified public accountants (CPAs) and other accounting and finance professionals seeking an asynchronous, self-study option.

MasterCPE offers a subscription model with convenient, unlimited access to a library of hundreds of on-demand courses ranging from management, auditing, and taxation to ethics and technology. MasterCPE's business model enables accounting and finance professionals to earn CPE credits on their own time, with instant grading and certificates, and is approved for CPE credits in all 50 states, including those that require State Board of Accountancy approval.

MasterCPE courses include all the materials, review questions, final exams, and certificates a learner needs to earn CPE credits. The materials are PDFs that can be downloaded for offline studying, but all testing is done online. Some of the courses qualify as credit for Enrolled Agents (EAs), Certified Management Accountants (CMAs), Certified Internal Auditors (CIAs), Certified Information Systems Auditors (CISAs), and Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs). Ethics courses are sold individually.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of MasterCPE, expanding KnowFully's presence in the acccounting field by reaching a new audience of accounting and finance professionals who want to meet their requirements in a strictly self-paced setting," said Eric Cantor, KnowFully Chief Executive Officer. "MasterCPE appeals to the segment of professionals looking for a CPE solution that provides on-demand access so they can easily maintain their professional certifications in a manner that meets their busy schedules."

MasterCPE joins KnowFully's growing portfolio of accounting and finance education and healthcare education brands. Learn more about how KnowFully Learning Group delivers high-impact education that launches careers, helps professionals thrive, and empowers people and enterprises to perform at their peak at www.KnowFully.com.

About KnowFully
KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company also provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com/.

About NexPhase Capital
NexPhase Capital ("NPC") is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed over 80 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexphase-capital-backed-knowfully-learning-group-acquires-mastercpe-301502874.html

SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group

