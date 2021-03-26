U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,654.00
    +153.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,693.25
    -77.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.40
    +15.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.02
    +1.46 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.80
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -1.43 (-6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.5790 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,199.74
    +53.67 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.53
    +24.61 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,721.08
    +46.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

NexPoint Capital, Inc. Announces Tender Offer for Common Stock

NexPoint Capital, Inc.
·3 min read

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), a non-traded publicly registered business development company sponsored and managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., today announced the expiration and final results for its tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 2.5% of its outstanding common stock (“Shares”) at a price of $6.31 per Share (an amount approved by the Company’s board of directors on March 25, 2021), plus any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offer. The Fund’s Tender Offer expired on March 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. 263,285 shares of the Company were tendered for repurchase in the Tender Offer.

Any questions regarding the Tender Offer can be directed to the Company’s Tender Agent, DST Systems, Inc., at (844) 485-9167. The Company’s current offering price for its Shares, as well as other information, including information about management and the healthcare-focused investment strategy, are available at nexpoint.com. The information on or accessible through nexpoint.com is not incorporated by reference herein.

About NexPoint Capital, Inc.

NexPoint Capital, Inc. is a non-traded, publicly registered business development company sponsored and managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (“NexPoint Advisors”) is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform (“NexPoint”). NexPoint Advisors serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company (“BDC”), and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.’s sponsored investment products, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Neither the Company, nor the Company’s Board of Directors, nor NexPoint Advisors, L.P., makes any recommendation as to whether to tender or not to tender any Shares in the Tender Offer. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.

###

For Information on the Tender Offer:

Financial Advisors: (833) 697-7253

Shareholders: (844) 485-9167

NexPoint Media Relations: (972) 419-6272

CONTACT: Lucy Bannon NexPoint Capital, Inc. 9724196272 lbannon@nexpoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    (Reuters) -GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop closed up 52.7% at $183.75 with brisk trading volume after rising as high as $187.50 late in the session. The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believe undervalued.

  • Retail Trader Army Is Signaling Retreat on Latest Stimulus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- From bullish options to basketball trading cards, the multibillion-dollar retail frenzy is showing signs of fading.Just as $1,400 stimulus checks arrive all across the U.S., day-trader favorites are losing steam, stirring speculation that the army of individual investors who disrupted markets over the past year have opted to spend the cash on plane tickets and restaurants rather than their trading apps.Volumes in bullish options favored by members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are down. Blank-check stocks are falling. Even Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has slipped below the top 100.For now, these are just dents in millennial traders’ yearlong remaking of financial markets, which saw hedge funds whipsawed, volume records shattered and even a Congressional hearing over a struggling video-game retailer that surged 1,400% in a month. Many of their favorite trades are still not far from their peaks. But their almost concurrent declines over the past month, especially in recent days, suggest the speculative force driving them is fading.“I think retail interest in trading ebbs and flows,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors. “When you see something like a GameStop, or when you see Bitcoin has done exceptionally well, there’s increased interest. And after that hype sort of fizzles out, I think you see retail interest tend to recede from markets.”Here are some signs of a retreat among the retail army:Stock FavoritesSince peaking on March 15, a Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites dropped about 7%, compared with a 2% decline in the Russell 3000.Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF -- which has become synonymous with the retail adoration for daring tech bets -- is headed toward its worst month since the pandemic selloff a year ago, while inflows and volumes have also tapered off. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which invests in cannabis stocks, has slid 32% from its peak.In another proxy for retail trading, the 10-day average portion of equity volumes taking place off-exchange -- where most individual traders’ orders are routed -- has declined to 42%, compared with nearly 50% in late January.Blank-Check FirmsThe record-breaking listing spree in special-purpose acquisition companies was seen as a sign of excess, since these so-called blank-check firms raise money publicly before looking for companies to buy.An index of these stocks is now 21% from its February peak. Three-quarters of SPAC debuts on Tuesday traded below their listing price -- “the sound of the IPO window closing,” Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies and a SPAC expert, said on Twitter.Online InterestOver the past month, Robinhood’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined, going from the top spot among free apps in early February to below the top 100 now, data from Sensor Tower show. Similarly, Google searches of “buy stock” and “bitcoin” have also dropped over the period.Equity OptionsA feature of the bout of retail trading mania is the Reddit horde’s use of short-dated bullish options, or calls, to wager on their darling shares. Now that’s fading somewhat, though activity remains historically elevated. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.Crypto AssetsBitcoin is down more than 8% from its peak, while Ethereum has dropped about 13%. Bitcoin volumes have fallen, and flows into listed funds tied to the crypto asset has slowed, according to JPMorgan. While it’s difficult to peg specific catalysts behind swings in this market, it’s yet another speculative favorite that’s losing momentum.Even prices in NBA Top Shot trading cards -- sports collectibles with a crypto twist -- have started declining, data compiled from the website Add More Funds show.All told, the YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- crowd appears distracted of late, though their mark on financial markets remains.To be sure, macro forces have turned against some of these trades. The jump in bond yields hurts tech wagers such as the ARKK ETF and Tesla Inc., which are essentially long-duration bets on a distant, transformed future.But while the more adventurous day traders turn elsewhere, this doesn’t necessarily mean individual investors as a whole aren’t putting more cash into stocks. Equity funds attracted a record $68 billion in the week through March 17, the latest data from Bank of America show, with a bias still toward U.S. and tech shares.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central bankers note costs of climate action in cautious report

    Central banks need to fight climate change but all policy options on the table come with costly drawbacks, so steps need to be gradual and cautious, an umbrella group of central bankers said on Wednesday, even as the ECB made a plea to act. With climate change posing a growing risk to financial stability, central banks are examining their own role in driving a transformation. Options under study include: skewing asset purchases to benefit green issuers or punish energy intensive firms, curtailing the availability of central bank funding to polluters, or asking banks for larger collateral when they pledge polluting assets.

  • Down $732 Billion, Chinese Tech Stocks Are Still Far From Cheap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bargain hunters may want to think twice before piling into China’s beaten-down technology stocks.While the industry rallied Friday on bets a $732 billion selloff in the biggest Chinese tech giants had gone too far, history suggests there’s room for more downside.Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and NetEase Inc. -- among the earliest Chinese tech companies to enter public markets -- still trade at valuations well above levels that marked the bottoms of the last two big downturns. The four stocks fetch an average 23 times projected earnings for the next 12 months, in line with the three-year average, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The ratio dropped to 19 in 2018 and 18 in March 2020.After soaring to record highs in February, Chinese tech stocks have tumbled in recent weeks due to a combination of rising interest rates and increased regulatory scrutiny in China and the U.S. For Kenny Wen, a wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., it’s too early to declare an end to the rout even if some investors are jumping back in.“There are still many uncertainties,” Wen said. “Bond yields might keep climbing, Beijing may have more tightening measures and de-listings from the U.S. market is a possible scenario.”Earnings season has also done little to revive sentiment. Tencent dropped 2.8% on Thursday after its results were broadly in line with expectations, while brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their share-price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year. Xiaomi Corp. shares sank even after posting a jump in profit.The Hang Seng Tech Index, whose members include many of China’s biggest tech giants, has plunged 26% from its February high, versus a 10% drop in Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index. Investors in mainland China, who accounted for about 40% of turnover in Tencent shares this year, have become net sellers of the stock in the past two days. Their purchases of other blue-chip technology stocks, including Xiaomi and Meituan, have also shrunk.“I would still be very cautious and selective in buying those technology stocks, since we’ve yet to confirm if it’s a real rally or just short-lived technical rebound,” said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The outlook still looks uncertain.”(Adds a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood Mulls Platform for Buying Into IPOs, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets is building technology that would allow customers to buy into initial public offerings, including its own, Reuters reported Thursday.The online brokerage is readying its own IPO this year, and has weighed selling shares directly to its clients, Bloomberg News reported in January.Allowing customers to buy into the IPOs of other companies, however, would require negotiation with those businesses and other Wall Street firms, and approval from regulators, Reuters reported.A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment.The firm said earlier this week that it had filed confidentially for its IPO.Robinhood stands out in the industry for its focus on small-dollar and novice investors. The average account size is about $5,000, Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev told Congress last month. Such retail customers typically aren’t included in pre-IPO investment rounds and have to wait until after stocks begin trading before they can buy them.Robinhood’s popularity has surged during the past year as pandemic-induced lockdowns kept people at home and pushed some young users to experiment with commission-free trading. Lawmakers and regulators have focused more attention on the trading platform as its reach has grown.(Updates with account-size information starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ed Yardeni Can Live With Higher Yields for the Sake of Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- As harrowing as it has been to watch bond yields jump, watching them sit still would’ve been worse for stock investors banking on a major revival in earnings this year.So says Ed Yardeni, who watched with everyone else as rising rates on 10-year Treasuries sowed angst through global equity markets last week. Not only is the veteran strategist comfortable with yields running up to 2%, he sees it as an inescapable backdrop for the sort of economic turnaround already priced into stocks.“It’s an indication that the economy is doing well and that will be very good for earnings,” Yardeni, the president and founder of Yardeni Research Inc., said by phone. “The years prior to the pandemic, bond yields were 3% to 4%. So I don’t really have a problem with 2% to 3%, which is probably where they’re likely to settle in the second half of the year.”Underpinning Yardeni’s confidence is an economy roaring back from the Covid-19 pandemic, buttressed by vaccines and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. It’s those things that have pulled yields up from below 1% and set the stage for S&P 500 companies to rattle off the streak of earnings growth analysts currently estimate -- at least six quarters of double-digit expansions, including a 49% surge in the June-April period.The view has some basis in history, when periods of sustained earnings growth are compared with bond yields at the time. Since 1962, S&P 500 companies had achieved eight episodes of prolonged profit expansions such as the one contemplated now in analyst estimates. In six of them, yields rose over the stretch, adding 81 basis points on average.The other two -- one during the 2010 European debt crisis and the other on the heels of the 1987 market crash -- were accompanied by lower yields that partly resulted from demand for haven assets.While the sample is too small to draw any meaningful conclusion, the experience is a rebuttal to those why say higher yields are trouble for equities. In Bank of America’s latest survey of money managers, respondents cited 2% as the level that may trigger a correction in the stock market.“There is a virtuous reason for rates to rise, when they’re rising because the economic outlook and the outlook for growth is improving,” said Craig Fehr, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. “In that environment, investors should expect interest rates to move higher.”To be sure, the yield spike partly reflected concern that an overheating economy could force the Federal Reserve to roll back monetary support earlier than expected. Yet in the eyes of bulls, the increase marks an end to an era where a deflation scare persisted amid anemic growth and corporate America was reluctant to spend money on anything but their own stock.For now, inflation means benefits for earnings as many executives become increasingly confident they can charge more for their products without losing business. S&P 500 firms will likely be able to expand profit margins for at least the next three years, analyst estimates show.One oft-cited cause of concern is the valuation threat from fixed income. As yields increase, bonds become more attractive, and price-earnings ratios have to come down for stocks to stay competitive. The logic appears to explain the bleeding in richly-valued stocks such as technology this year.A potential counter exists in the other input that affects market pricing: earnings. That is, if earnings grow fast enough, it’s buffer to the market even when multiples shrink.Just consider: should 10-year yields climb to 2%, that would require the S&P 500’s P/E ratio to contract 24% to keep the equilibrium. Yet the blow would be absorbed should profits manage to hit analyst targets for average growth of 17% each year through 2023.“A yield of 1.7% on the 10-year is not a show stopper for the economy or the stock market,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “The move we’ve seen is logical, including the overall somewhat higher direction for equities -- because we’re going to have an earnings boom.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Support

    The Australian dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday only to find buyers at a supportive level.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • London Stock Exchange Starts $2.5 Billion European Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange Group kicked off the European leg of an international offering of bonds to refinance the debt that paid for its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings earlier in the year.The exchange started taking orders on Friday for a four-part offering of euro and sterling bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter. The respective tranche sizes are set, and will not grow, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The transactions came hot on the heels of a $4.5 billion sale of debt across five maturities in the U.S on Thursday, marking LSE’s first return to the international capital markets since 2018.The European deal comprises 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of bonds in three 500 million-euro tranches -- four-year notes initially offered at about 60 basis points over the benchmark spread, seven-year debt at around 75bps and a 12-year maturity in the 95bps area.A fourth 500 million-pound ($689 million) portion is marketed at approximately 110bps over the U.K. benchmark rate, according to the people.Europe’s syndicated-bond market is experiencing a bumper year. Issuance is running at the fastest pace on record, largely driven by governments and companies bolstering their cash reserves in the face of the pandemic, and many of the year’s offerings have met orders for many times the debt on sale.Nevertheless, LSE has encountered setbacks recently that may make some potential bond investors hesitate. Its shares fell the most in over a decade earlier this month after it said the cost of integrating Refinitiv would be higher than anticipated.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.EuropeBorrowers in Europe’s debt capital markets sold the highest number of fixed-rate bonds paying a zero coupon in any first-quarter period on record.The trend is due in part to central bank stimulus and investor demand tilting to shorter-duration debt as concerns swirl about inflationEurope’s third virus wave may delay the strong growth that was expected in 2Q, Iain Stealey, international chief investment officer of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management told Bloomberg Television on FridayVaccine progress in other parts of world mean re-openings will start coming through; that makes it “quite a challenging environment” for fixed income: StealeyElsewhere, wider market sentiment is broadly positive, with Euro Stoxx futures rising for the first time in six days, while Asian stocks tracked U.S. peers higherDouglas is expected to price a bond and loan transaction later today, after reducing the initial planned size of the loans to upsize the bondsAsiaDollar bond sales from Asia excluding Japan rose for a second-straight week, though there were no debt offerings in excess of $1b.Issuance increased to $5.8b to Thursday from $5.3b last week, though CAR Inc. and Lionbridge Capital are marketing notes FridayNaver, South Korea’s no. 1 search-engine operator, priced its debut deal in U.S. dollars, selling a $500m sustainability noteIn China, China SCE Group sold a $300m junk bond, while Macau’s MGM China Holdings priced a $750m high-yield noteFor a second week, the biggest dollar deal from Asia came out of Japan, with Nomura selling $3.25b of securities, including a 10Y trancheU.S.MGM China Holdings, Dycom Industries, Oasis Midstream and Interior Logic Group are also in the high-yield pipeline and slated to sell notes. Meanwhile four other borrowers are in the market with debt deals that may wrap up before the end of the month.London Stock Exchange Group Plc is tapping the U.S. high-grade bond market to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.Green bonds. Blue bonds. Brown bonds. Environmentally-conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different color of asset every day of the weekFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Bears Reign Despite Blockage at Suez Canal

    Oil prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns revived fears on energy demand hitting the ground again despite efforts in moving a massive container ship halting about $10 Billion a day worth of ship traffic.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Gold Heads for Weekly Decline as Investors Weigh Yield Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a weekly drop even as bond yields halted their advance, under pressure from a dollar strengthening on the success of the U.S. vaccine program.Treasury yields are set to post their first weekly loss since January after a slate of bond auctions passed without a repeat of the disaster that caused a spike last month. That’s eased the pressure on gold, though a dollar that’s strengthened on U.S. vaccine success has hurt the metal this week.On Friday, gold steadied as the dollar trimmed its weekly gain, while risk sentiment improved and European equities advanced.Bullion has dropped about 9% this year amid optimism over a recovery from the pandemic, a resilient dollar, and the rise in bond yields. Still, easier monetary policy may last for a while, helping kindle higher inflation. Even that may not help gold though, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.“While there will be higher inflation in the US, it is important to keep in mind that this is first a reflection of the strong growth backdrop and, second, unlikely to last,” Menke wrote in a note. “It is not the kind of inflation that will lift safe-haven demand and lead to lastingly higher gold and silver prices.”Spot gold was little changed at $1,726.84 an ounce by 10:49 a.m. in London, and is on track for a 1.1% fall this week, snapping two straight weeks of gains. Silver, palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2%.“The risk at the start of the second quarter is that we can get a temporary wobble in stocks and oil, which is starting to happen already,” said Shyam Devani, chief strategist at SAV Markets in Singapore. “This could lead to a continued pop on the U. S. dollar and subsequently a dip in gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TPG Chooses Banks for $594 Million Asian Pathology IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital Asia has picked banks to help prepare an initial public offering of its pathology business in the region that could raise as much as S$800 million ($594 million) in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The private equity firm is working with Citigroup Inc. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. on the planned first-time share sale of Pathology Asia Holdings Pte, said the people. Credit Suisse Group AG and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are also working on the offering, they said, asking not to be named as the process is private. A listing in the city-state could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said.Pathology Asia joins renewable energy firm Sunseap Group Pte, Thai Beverage Pcl’s brewery unit and City Developments Ltd.’s U.K. asset real estate investment trust in seeking an IPO in Singapore. The country has only seen one new listing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aztech Global Ltd. raised about $224 million in an offering this month.Deliberations are ongoing and the size and timing of the IPO could change, said the people. Representatives for Citi, CIMB, Credit Suisse, DBS and TPG declined to comment.TPG reached out to prospective advisers for proposals on the pathology unit IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The buyout firm has grown the business from its initial 39 pathology laboratories, which TPG purchased from Healthscope Ltd. in 2018 for A$279 million ($212 million), a person familiar with the matter has said. It is now worth about $2 billion, the person said.TPG Capital Asia manages about $9.9 billion in assets, according to its website. The arm of global buyout firm TPG has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Mumbai, and Singapore.Pathology Asia Holdings, originally formed out of the Healthscope purchase, includes the Quest Laboratories brand in Singapore and Vietnam, and Gribbles Pathology in Malaysia. It announced the acquisition of Singapore’s Innovative Diagnostics Pte in 2018, and bought a minority stake in Australian drug testing company Safe Work Laboratories Pty the following year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.