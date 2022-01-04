U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,786.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,446.00
    -9.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,492.25
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.96
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.1160 (+7.67%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -0.62 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5640
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,164.79
    -798.35 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.64
    -20.19 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.16
    +396.45 (+1.38%)
     

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Regular Monthly Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) (“NXDT” or the “Company”) today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business January 24, 2022.

About the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)

The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved the conversion proposal and amended the Company’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit the Company to pursue its new business. The Company is realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). On March 31, 2021, the Company filed an application (the “Deregistration Application”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that the Company is no longer an investment company (the “Deregistration Order”). On September 13, 2021, the Company filed an amendment to the Deregistration Application, which provides additional information regarding the realignment of the Company’s portfolio. The Company will continue to be structured as a registered closed-end investment company until it receives the Deregistration Order; however, the Company has repositioned its portfolio sufficient to achieve REIT tax status and is operating during its 2021 taxable year so that it may qualify for taxation as a REIT.

Effective November 8, 2021, NHF changed its name to NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NXDT.

For more information visit www.nexpoint.com/nexpoint-strategic-opportunities-fund/.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform. It serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company (“BDC”), and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com.

Risks and Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Company's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-866-351-4440 or visiting www.nexpoint.com/nexpoint-strategic-opportunities-fund. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Company’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, the Company cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The distribution may include a return of capital. Please refer to the Source of Distribution on the NexPoint Advisors website for Section 19 notices that provide estimated amounts and sources of the Company’s distributions, which should not be relied upon for tax reporting purposes.

While NexPoint is committed to the REIT conversion, it is still contingent upon regulatory approval and the ability to reconfigure NXDT’s portfolio to attain REIT status and deregister as an investment company. The time required to reconfigure the Company’s portfolio could be impacted by, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic and related market volatility, determinations to preserve capital, the Company’s ability to identify and execute on desirable investments, and applicable regulatory, lender and governance requirements. The conversion process could take up to 24 months; and there can be no assurance that conversion of NXDT to REIT status will improve its performance or reduce the discount to NAV. Further, the SEC may determine not to grant the Company’s request for the Deregistration Order, which would materially change the Company’s plans for its business and investments.

In addition, these actions may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, yield on investment, results of operations, cash flow, per share trading price of its common shares, and ability to satisfy debt service obligations, if any, and to make cash distributions to shareholders. Whether the Company remains a registered investment company or converts to a REIT, its common shares, like an investment in any other public company, are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of investment. For a discussion of certain other risks relating to the proposed conversion to a REIT, see "Implementation of the Business Change Proposal and Related Risks" in the proxy statement.

No assurance can be given that the Company will achieve its investment objectives.

Please see additional risks and disclosures at www.nexpoint.com/nexpoint/disclosures/closed-end-fund-disclosures/ 

CONTACT: 1-866-351-4440 lbannon@nexpoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • PayPal shares edge higher on BMO upgrade, AMD stock rises after GS names it ‘top pick,’ bitcoin dips

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss PayPal's climb after BMO upgraded it to outperform, AMD's rise after being named a "top pick" by Goldman Sachs, and the price of bitcoin.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

    The tech titan briefly achieved a stunning $3 trillion market cap -- and analysts see even more gains ahead for investors.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • Is $3 Trillion Just the Beginning for Apple?

    2022 started out on a winning note for the stock market overall -- and for the iPhone giant in particular.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Monday, up about 4.2% from Friday's close as of noon ET. Ford was one of many companies with exposure to the electric vehicle (EV) space to post gains in Monday morning's trading after EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries that crushed Wall Street's expectations. Tesla reported its Q4 delivery totals over the weekend, and they were very good: The company delivered 308,600 of its upscale EVs during the quarter, a record; Wall Street had expected deliveries of just 263,000.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Primed for 2022 Gains

    Wall Street traders have no shortage of cliches, and here’s a happy thought for the New Year: ‘So goes January, so goes the year.’ Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist from CFRA Research, has taken note of this quirk, writing: “If the market does well in the month of January, then it usually does well for the full year. But if we find that a lot of money has flowed into the markets, right off the bat, then the indication is that it's likely to be a very good year.” Talking of sentiment, the

  • Why Ideanomics Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) soared today after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries, WAVE, anticipates it'll have a reduction in electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, thanks to "recent manufacturing and engineering investments." WAVE is developing wireless charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or Sell After Facing Down Omicron In Critical Test?

    Is Moderna stock a buy or sell after its booster shot generated antibodies against omicron? Is MRNA stock a buy or sell?