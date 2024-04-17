NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) shareholders have endured a 58% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) share price is a whole 71% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 43% over the last twelve months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust grew its revenue at 15% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 11% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -58%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

