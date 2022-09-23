U.S. markets closed

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

·1 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 23, 2022.

NXDT (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust)
NXDT (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust)

The Company previously announced the pricing of the Preferred Shares offering on January 8, 2021 under the Company's prior name, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund or NHF. The Preferred Shares were issued on January 8, 2021 (the "Issuance Date") and commenced trading on January 8, 2021. The initial dividend accumulated from the Issuance Date.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company assigned an investment grade corporate rating of BBB- to the Series A Preferred Shares. Dividends and distributions on the Series A Preferred Shares are cumulative from their original issue date at the annual rate of 5.50% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Contacts

Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Lucy Bannon
Chief Communications Officer
lbannon@nexpoint.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-preferred-stock-dividend-301632466.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

