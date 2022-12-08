U.S. markets closed

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Record Date and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Trustees has called a special meeting of the shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider and vote on the Company's proposed 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be Monday, December 19, 2022. The Special Meeting will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The Special Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2022, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Special Meeting through the online platform.

NXDT (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust)
Further information regarding the Special Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Special Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Special Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Special Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-record-date-and-date-of-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301698757.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

